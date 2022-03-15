NPPD plans controlled burns at Lake Maloney, Sutherland

The Nebraska Public Power District tentatively plans annual controlled burns Wednesday afternoon at the Lake Maloney dam and Thursday afternoon at the dam at Sutherland Reservoir.
NPPD spokesman Grant Otten said the burns will be delayed to later dates if weather conditions become unfavorable for conducting them.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires NPPD to remove woody vegetation on both dams to ensure their safe operation, Otten said.
The burns also allow NPPD engineers to do visual inspections of the Maloney and Sutherland dams and make repairs as needed, he added.