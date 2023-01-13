NPPD will study possible use of ‘small modular nuclear reactors’

Nebraska Public Power District is preparing to study possible locations that could host “small modular nuclear reactors” for future power generation.

The Columbus-based district received a grant Jan. 6 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds, NPPD said in a Friday press release.

The district’s announcement comes a day after state Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced Legislative Resolution 21, which would set up a special Unicameral Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Study Committee to explore the subject.

Such miniature reactors, which are in their infancy worldwide, “are more scalable and have more refined safety features” than current U.S. commercial nuclear reactors, NPPD said.

State lawmakers in 2022 allocated $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete a siting study for small modular reactors, it added.

“We are very excited to be a part of this process,” said Roman Estrada, NPPD’s generation research senior program manager.

“We are always looking at new technologies and what innovations are being made in the field of energy generation. This study will not result in the immediate construction of an advanced small modular reactor, but it will give us a great look at potential areas in the state where this technology could be sited.”

The first phase of the siting study involves doing a statewide assessment to determine the 15 best locations for siting small modular reactors based on geographic data and preliminary licensing criteria.

Some of the key criteria being considered include access to water and transmission lines among many others. This phase is estimated to be completed in the spring, NPPD said.

The Brewer-Erdman resolution (Legislative Resolution 21) would charge senators on the special Unicameral committee to look at whether existing fossil fuel power plants could be retrofitted or converted to run on small modular nuclear reactors.

The NPPD study’s second phase will perform a more in-depth evaluation and will focus on reducing the number of possible sites from 15 to four, according to the district’s press release.

It will include detailed field environmental and constructability evaluations based on criteria used by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission when licensing nuclear plants. The second phase is estimated to take about a year to complete.

NPPD will complete the study with the help of the engineering firm of Burns & McDonnell, which has experience in the development and design of advanced small modular reactors, the press release said.