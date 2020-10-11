NPPS board to discuss bargaining agent choice

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will discuss approving the North Platte Education Association as the bargaining agent with the district at Monday’s meeting.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. Masks are required for those attending the meeting.
The board will request approval of the school resource officer contract and approval of a number of updated policies.
Reports on the district safety plan update, monthly financial and budget report, student enrollment update and return to school update will also be presented.
