 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPPS board to discuss bargaining agent choice
0 comments

NPPS board to discuss bargaining agent choice

  • 0
Local News

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will discuss approving the North Platte Education Association as the bargaining agent with the district at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. Masks are required for those attending the meeting.

The board will request approval of the school resource officer contract and approval of a number of updated policies.

Reports on the district safety plan update, monthly financial and budget report, student enrollment update and return to school update will also be presented.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News