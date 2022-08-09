NPPS teachers, staff celebrate return to school

Featured speaker W. Lee Warren, neurosurgeon at Great Plains Health, challenged the teachers and staff at North Platte Public Schools to remember how important their role is in students' lives.

The "Get Your Teach On" event Tuesday morning celebrated the return of school.

“I didn’t get to be a practicing neurosurgeon without the blessing and help of a lot of teachers in my life,” Warren said.

A teacher told Warren after he struggled with math that “math helps you solve problems in your life.”

“That little thing he said to me, I started looking at math in a different way,” Warren said. “Learning how to solve problems changed my whole thought process about life.”

He said a high school English teacher taught him to see the power of learning how to tell stories through writing.

“That led me to write books that are now read all over the world,” Warren said.

Warren has written several books including “I’ve Seen The End of You,” “No Place to Hide,” and “A Peek Under the Hood.”

Unfortunately, in the midst of his speech, a teacher in the stands suffered a medical problem and Warren cut off his speech to assist her along with the district’s medical personnel.

The morning started with music from the North Platte High School choir. The cheerleaders and Pacers performed some of their routines for the 729 people in attendance at Memorial Stadium.

Incoming freshmen begin their high school career on Monday followed by the sophomores, juniors and seniors on Tuesday.

Superintendent Todd Rhodes also spoke to the audience and encouraged them with inspirational stories, reminding the teachers and staff what a great responsibility they have.

Teacher Jimmie Pack, emcee, kept the audience loose with his light-hearted banter throughout the morning.