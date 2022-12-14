 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nursing students wrap gifts for Santa Cop

Mid-Plains Community College nursing students spent the afternoon Wednesday wrapping presents for the North Platte Police Department’s Santa Cop program.

The annual event brings the students, police department and RSVP volunteers together so children in difficult financial circumstances have a fun Christmas.

North Platte Police Department spokesperson Officer Rory Little said it was great to see the turnout at the North Platte Senior Center.

“We partner with the Salvation Army on the Santa Cop program,” Little said. “Families that are struggling with finances will put in applications to make sure their kids have a good Christmas.”

Little said his crew purchased the toys with donations last weekend and the volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon wrapping those gifts.

The Santa Cop program was started in 1985, and is a combined effort of the police department and the Salvation Army of North Platte, as well as other area businesses, churches and organizations.

The North Platte Police Department will distribute the presents to recipients identified by The Salvation Army. A total of 74 children in and around North Platte are expected to receive the gifts this year.

