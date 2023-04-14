Tuesday’s North Platte City Council agenda features a variety of practical items, some of which won council members’ endorsements at previous meetings.

Three ordinances fit the latter category in the 13-item agenda for the meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Council members will consider final approval of an ordinance requiring people or businesses seeking extension of city electrical lines to share the costs in some cases. They advanced the measure March 20 and again April 4.

Second-round debate and votes are planned on ordinances to rezone land from F-1 floodway to A-1 transitional agricultural on West Koubek Road; and consolidate zoning as B-2 highway commercial for the FedEx Freight terminal at 2620 S. Willow St.

Council members also will hold a public hearing and first-round debate on an ordinance fixing typographical errors in the city’s residential zoning regulations.

Those items were scheduled for the April 4 council meeting but were pulled from the agenda. A story in the April 5 Telegraph incorrectly reported that the ordinance had advanced.

In other business, the council will:

Vote on lease-purchase agreements with U.S. Bancorp Government Leasing and Finance Inc. for $474,013 in equipment for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. One grader attachment, three utility-type vehicles, six mowers, a towable backhoe, a Toolcat and a sweeper collection system are included.

Decide whether to buy two new Ford police interceptor SUVs and necessary emergency vehicle equipment for the Police Department for $138,819 from Anderson Ford. The item is part of a five-item consent agenda, which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.