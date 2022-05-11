O'Connor, Hunter advance in Ward 1 North Platte school board, Nicholson, Garrick in Ward 3

Four North Platte Public School Board of Education candidates are moving on to the November general election after Tuesday night’s primary.

Cynthia O’Connor and Marcy Hunter will advance to the general election in the Ward 1 race, and incumbent Mark Nicholson and Emily Garrick will advance in Ward 3. Incumbent Jo Ann Lundgreen and Thomas Hagert II will face off for the Ward 2 seat in November.

Unofficial results showed O’Connor with 800 votes, Hunter with 598 and Anna Junker with 564 in Ward 1. Nicholson garnered 434 votes, Garrick 970, Mitch Wagner 382 and Suzanne Donnally 201 in Ward 3.

“I’m grateful to get the votes and to be going on to the general election,” Nicholson said. “I hope to win in the fall and hope to serve four more years.”

Nicholson has served one term on the board. Garrick is a first-time candidate who said she is excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve put in a lot of work, I’ve talked to a lot of people, I’ve knocked on doors,” Garrick said. “A lot of emotions going into today and seeing those results, but it is definitely encouraging to see that there are people who have the same concerns and values they’d like to see represented in our schools.”

Hunter said she is excited to move forward and be involved for the education of the students.

“I’m involved for the kids,” Hunter said. “That’s why I’m here and I’m happy about that.”

O’Connor could not be reached for comment.

