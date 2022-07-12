Officers, investigator become first all-women shift in North Platte

The North Platte Police Department hit a milestone moment within the agency Monday.

Officers Karissa Barnes and Megan Brady joined Investigator Lisa Citta to become the first all-women patrol shift in the department’s history, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page Monday morning. The post noted, “Shift 1 looks a little different this week and we think it’s pretty cool!!!”

The post, which also included a photo of the trio, had received 45 comments and more than 700 like/love reactions by Tuesday afternoon.

“Way to go ladies. Thank you for your service to our community,” one comment read.

Sgt. Jeff Foote added a comment as well: “Tear it up ladies, proud of you all being on my shift.”

The three women will work the first shift throughout the week.

Officers Barnes and Brady were sworn in during a City Council meeting May 17.

Citta joined the department in August 2012 and was sworn in as an investigator in December 2019.