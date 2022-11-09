Official election results a week off; one Hershey race hangs in balance

With one possible exception in Hershey, Tuesday’s election winners across Lincoln County aren’t likely to change when the county’s last provisional ballots are counted.

But unlike years past, County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday, it’ll be at least a week before her election office can certify official results.

A total of 12,395 people cast ballots across the county Tuesday, including 74 who voted provisionally because their voting addresses didn’t match their official voter registration records.

If the county’s canvassing board rules all 74 are valid, Tuesday’s voter turnout will be 52.2% — just below the 52.8% of registered voters casting ballots in the last midterm election in November 2018.

The only race still too close to call is for the third and last open seat on the Hershey Village Board. Lucie Hengen-Reed held a scant 112-110 lead over LeAnn Ellis in final unofficial returns.

State law calls for an automatic recount if the runner-up’s total votes are 1% or less behind the winner and more than 500 total votes were cast in that given race. Hershey had 676 total votes cast for three Village Board seats.

In the case of Hengen-Reed and Ellis, it would take a one-vote margin to mandate a recount, Rossell said.

At least one provisional ballot was cast in Hershey, meaning the race could yet flip or end in a tie if there’s more than one such ballot.

Canvassing board members will convene Thursday as usual, Rossell said. But two additional steps ordered statewide this year by Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen will delay certified results until at least Nov. 17.

She said Evnen, whose office oversees elections statewide, has told county election commissioners they must finish balancing their voter signature books with their voter registration records before certifying results in their county.

When they arrive at their voting precinct, each voter signs the book next to his or her name. The poll worker handling that book then tells another worker handling the master voter registration list the number of the line on which that voter signed the first book.

Those two books must be checked against each other and the county’s “voter history” records updated before results can be certified, Rossell said. The voter history records the fact that a person voted, not how he or she voted.

“If they say 400 people voted in the precinct, that means we check to be sure there’s voter histories for those 400 people,” she said. “That’s going to be time-consuming.”

Rossell said Evnen’s office also has randomly selected 10% of precincts statewide — including at least one in each county — for a “manual audit” of their results. Two Lincoln County precincts have been chosen, she said, declining to identify them.

The manual audit will include hand counts of one federal, one state and one local race in the chosen precincts. Lincoln County’s manual audits will start Nov. 16, Rossell said.

She hopes to release official results the next day, but “it’s going to take manpower to go through and balance that voter history. It’s going to be precinct by precinct and line by line to make sure we got them all.”

For the sake of transparency in the election process, “I think it’s great we’re doing it,” the clerk added. “It’s just that people have to understand the official results will be farther out now.”

Rossell said 3,737 registered voters cast early ballots by mail or in person at her office in the North Platte courthouse.

That’s less than half the 8,362 voting early in the pandemic-affected 2020 general election but more than the 2,825 early ballots in the 2018 general election and the 2,635 in the May 10 primary.

Pre-election voting in Rossell’s office “really picked up the last two or three days, honestly,” she said.

Voting countywide “was incredibly smooth this time,” she added. The last precincts delivered ballots by 9 p.m., and “I think everybody was consistently busy throughout the polling sites.”

But it took longer to count ballots, she said, because North Platte and some other parts of the county had to feed through the counting machines. The fourth and final set of results was released at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Rossell said her office didn’t field as many Election Day calls as in past years, which she attributed to the statewide Voter Check program letting voters check their polling sites online.

“I just want to thank the poll workers and my office staff,” she said. “It is honestly a team effort, and we could not do this without everybody working together.”