Officials say Road 702 Fire 74% contained

The Road 702 Fire was considered 74% contained as of Wednesday morning, but fire crews continue to address some spots in area communities.

Firefighters continued to work on a finger of fire just south of Wilsonville that contained several hot spots, according to a Nebraska Emergency Management Agency report.

In addition, there were several areas of heat west of Cambridge and south of U.S. Highway 6 and near the Republican River.

The blaze, which started Friday, has burned 41,448 acres in Nebraska and Kansas and includes areas in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties.

The fire was listed at 47% contained Tuesday morning, and crews battled high winds and low humidity conditions throughout the day.

Shifting winds and gusts that reached between 30 and 40 mph resulted in the fire spotting in two places outside the perimeter. Fire crews and local landowners were able to address the spots with support from National Guard helicopters doing bucket drops.

The winds gusts were lower Wednesday, but crews had to deal with a forecast of warm temperatures and low humidity most of the day.