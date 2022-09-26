Ogallala man pleads to conspiracy charge for participation in theft ring

A 28-year-old Ogallala man pleaded no contest on Monday to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit theft for his part in an organized ring that purchased goods from an area business with bad checks.
Two other charges against Ivan H. Krell were dismissed in a plea agreement during his appearance in Lincoln County District Court: theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more and issuing a check from a closed account with a value of $5,000 or more.
Krell is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.
One of his co-defendants, Colbey A. Flaming, 30, was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday as well but his case was continued to Oct. 31.
Flaming pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in July and two additional charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.
According to court records, Krell was one of four individuals who attempted to make purchases at the Menard's in North Platte at two separate checkout registers with checks from a closed account. Each check was for $3,000.
The attempted purchase was stopped when both clerks asked for identification.
It was one of four incidents that law enforcement authorities documented in March in Lincoln County by the ring.
Two of Krell's co-defendants in the case are set to make court appearances over the next few months. Dawnovan M. Polfus, 32, of Ogallala, is scheduled to make a court appearance on Oct. 17; and Richard Bachman, 41, of McCook, is set for a hearing on Nov. 28.
Penny S. Saxton, 49, of Ogallala. was initially scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday but it was continued to Oct. 31.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
- Juan F. Martinez, 30, pleaded no contest to violating the sex offenders registration act for not updating his address with law enforcement authorities.
Martinez received a two-year prison term and 12 months of post-release supervision. He was credited with 243 days served.
Both terms are equal in time as what he received in Keith County for a charge of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $1,500 to $4,999.
Martinez was sentenced on Sept. 21 and the terms in Lincoln and Keith Counties will run at the same time.
- Ethon Feik, 22, of Phillipsburg, Kansas, pleaded no contest to a felony count of issuing a bad check with a value between $1,500 to $5000.
Charges in two other separate cases were dismissed in the plea agreement.
According to court records, Feik wrote a check for $2,648.64 at Town and Country Western Wear on May 27 from a bank account that did not have sufficient funds.
The check was used to purchase a saddle and other supplies from the store.
Feik received a probation term of 18 months and also was ordered to make restitution with the store.
- Michael B. Mengelkamp, 40, pleaded no contest to amended counts of attempt to make terroristic threats and attempt to resist arrest-second offense.
A charge of assaulting an office with bodily fluid was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Mengelkamp is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.
- Jason A. Vath, 32, of Sutherland, pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree domestic assault.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19.
- Daniel C. Smith, 44, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a burglar's tools.
According to court records, Smith is accused of taking an air rifle from the shop building of a residence on May 23, 2021. The air gun as well as a two large knifes and a BB gun were all found inside of white van that witnesses say was at the residence earlier. Smith was identified on surveillance footage at the scene.
An Oct. 31 status hearing was scheduled for both case as well as a separate one.
- Michelle Gomez, 40, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of intentional child abuse with no injury.
A Dec. 5 status hearing was scheduled.