Ogallala man pleads to conspiracy charge for participation in theft ring

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Juan F. Martinez, 30, pleaded no contest to violating the sex offenders registration act for not updating his address with law enforcement authorities.

Martinez received a two-year prison term and 12 months of post-release supervision. He was credited with 243 days served.

Both terms are equal in time as what he received in Keith County for a charge of theft by unlawful taking with a value of $1,500 to $4,999.

Martinez was sentenced on Sept. 21 and the terms in Lincoln and Keith Counties will run at the same time.