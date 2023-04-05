LINCOLN — The Arbor Day Foundation recently named Ogallala native Katie (Engdahl) Loos as the third president in its 51-year history.

Loos, who joined the foundation in 2015 and became its chief operating officer in 2021, was announced as the global nonprofit’s new president in a press release March 14.

A 1999 Ogallala High School graduate, Loos is the daughter of former longtime Ogallala residents Joel and Barb Engdahl, now of Lincoln.

“Katie’s skills as a leader, strategist and collaborator will help make everyone on our team better, myself included,” foundation CEO Dan Lambe said in the press release.

“She cares deeply about people. She’s passionate about the Arbor Day Foundation, the work we do and the team members who make it happen.”

The Arbor Day Foundation, based in Lincoln, was founded in 1972 to mark the centennial of the founding of Nebraska’s unique tree-planting holiday by early Nebraska leader and 1893-97 U.S. Secretary of Agriculture J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City.

The foundation runs several programs encouraging tree planting, including the Tree City USA program. It owns and operates the 260-acre Arbor Day Farm and Lied Lodge in Nebraska City.

In September 2014, the foundation reached an agreement with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to manage nearby Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, featuring the Morton family home.