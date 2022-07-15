Oklahoma group says it's out as partner in would-be North Platte, Gering 'racinos'

A Hastings family proposing new horsetrack-casino combinations in North Platte and Gering has lost its primary partner in proposing both.

Global Gaming Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma, told the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission it’s no longer involved in the two “racino” projects.

Executive Director Tom Sage said Friday that Global Gaming, which operates horsetracks and casinos in Texas and Oklahoma, told the commission as much in an email that was read into the record at the panel’s Thursday meeting.

Sage told The Telegraph he was in Omaha Friday afternoon and didn’t have a copy of the email with him.

But it included a sentence that, in Sage’s words, said that “Global Gaming was no longer interested (in) or a party to the applications for Scottsbluff Expedition and Racing and North Platte Exposition and Racing.”

Those are the separate entities created last summer and primarily involving the family of quarter horse owner Brian Becker, who has operated a one-day annual quarter horse meet at FairPlay Park at Hastings’ Adams County Fairgrounds.

Their separate horsetrack applications, filed July 16, 2021, proposed oval racetracks five-eighths of a mile long at sites between North Platte’s two Interstate 80 interchanges and on the south edge of Gering.

The Beckers and Global Gaming representatives also unveiled plans for accompanying casinos at both last summer.

They lost a 4-3 Hastings City Council vote March 15 rejecting a permit for an all-new horsetrack and casino on U.S. Highway 34-281 in north Hastings.

Attempts by The Telegraph to reach the Beckers for comment were unsuccessful Friday evening. Sean Boyd, president of Global Gaming Nebraska, declined comment Friday.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., referred questions about the North Platte project’s status to North Platte Exposition and Racing.

Sage said casinos weren’t included in either the North Platte or Gering applications, neither of which has been granted. The racino petition initiatives approved by Nebraska voters in 2020 say casinos may be built and operated only at licensed horsetracks.

North Platte Exposition and Racing won a conditional use permit for its racino proposal on Aug. 17, 2021, after Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie in favor of granting it.

Another Chickasaw Nation subsidiary now owns the Becker group’s planned site between I-80 and East Walker Road and due south of North Platte Community College’s North Campus.

Sovereign Properties Holdco LLC of Ada, Oklahoma, purchased the 77.25-acre site June 6 from Prospect Enterprises LLC for $2,464,275, according to the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. It had a 2021 taxable value of $415,591.

The Gering Planning Commission voted 6-2 last Sept. 21 in favor of granting a conditional use permit to Scottsbluff Exposition and Racing for its racino project there.

Gering’s City Council voted Dec. 13 to send a letter of support for the Becker group’s racino plan. It didn’t vote on its conditional use permit at that time.

State senators in April passed Legislative Bill 876, which put racinos beyond those proposed at Nebraska’s six existing tracks on hold until the Racing and Gaming Commission can study their market and socioeconomic impacts. Such studies must be done by Jan. 1, 2025.

The Unicameral’s moratorium didn’t stop Ogallala leaders from backing a second horsetrack-casino proposal for the gateway to Lake McConaughy, long a popular summer destination for Colorado tourists.

Ogallala City Council members and Keith County commissioners last December endorsed a racino project backed by Minnesota-based Canterbury Park. That entity also has proposed a racino along I-80 near Kimball.

In late June, the County Board and Ogallala council likewise lent their support to a fresh proposal with backers including Grand Island’s Fonner Park, Nebraska’s oldest continuously operating racetrack.

The Racing and Gaming Commission has yet to receive any horsetrack applications for either Ogallala or Kimball, Sage said.

Both Ogallala proposals are eyeing sites at the city’s I-80 interchange. Elite Casino Resorts, which is building a casino at the Grand Island track, would also in time build one in Ogallala.

Each of the Keith County seat’s would-be racino projects has a local nonprofit as its primary partner.