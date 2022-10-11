Omaha Performing Arts conducts masterclasses

North Platte High School theater arts students participated in a master class with dance and performing arts instructor Elizabeth Farley on Tuesday morning.

Farley is traveling the state with Omaha Performing Arts' Nebraska High School Theater Academy, conducting master classes and leading musical theater dance workshops along the way. This annual tour allows O-pa to make Broadway education accessible to students statewide and enhances O-pa’s commitment to break down barriers to Broadway.

About 30 NPHS students learned the dance routine for the song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from the musical "Mary Poppins."

Farley performed as Mary Poppins in the first and second national tour and was the dance captain for the troupe.

The tour will travel over 1,000 miles this week and will visit 12 schools from Scottsbluff to Elkhorn.

In a press release, the Nebraska High School Theater Academy said it celebrates the power of the arts and supports high school and middle school theater programs by connecting teachers and students to learning opportunities with Broadway stars, theater and backstage professionals.

Farley teachers dance and the performing arts in the New Jersey and New York City area . In 2022, Elizabeth is also teaching master classes in Nebraska, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.