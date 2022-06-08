 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man dead, another in critical condition after shooting incident in North Platte

An 84-year-old man North Platte man is dead and a 56-year-old male authorities say he shot multiple times is listed in serious condition after an incident on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the names of the two men will not be released until their respective families are notified.

The release said the Sheriff’s Office believes the men knew each other for several years and apparently engaged in an argument just before the shooting.

The incident was reported at 3:45 p.m. and sheriff’s deputies and North Platte Police Department officers arrived at the scene at 10th and Roosevelt streets in northwest North Platte to find the 56-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The male, who is from York, was transported to Great Plains Health.

According to the release, the other male drove from the scene after the incident to the 1800 block of East 12th Street.

He then got out of his vehicle and shot himself one time, the sheriff’s office said.

The male was transported to Great Plains Health where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation in the incident is ongoing.

