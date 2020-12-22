 Skip to main content
One person suffers minor injuries in two-vehicle crash on West Philip Avenue Tuesday morning
Tim Johnson/The North Platte Telegraph

The driver and lone occupant of a Dodge Dart GT was taken to Great Plains Health with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on West Philip Avenue Tuesday morning. According to a North Platte Police Department report, a westbound Ford Expedition stopped as the vehicle ahead of it turned into a parking lot. The Dodge then crashed into the back of the Expedition. Two occupants were in the Expedition, and neither reported injuries.

