Two automobile wrecks happened near the same time at Walker Road and South U.S. Highway 83 on Saturday. One of the mid-day wrecks involved a tractor trailer and a Ford Escape.

A little after noon, the semi slowly pulled out onto the intersection heading westbound. At the same time, the escape collided with the truck and was shoved into the ditch. The driver was transported to Great Plains Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Meanwhile, two parties, one an SUV and another a sedan were watching the accident, as the SUV rear-ended the sedan. Both parties reported no injuries.