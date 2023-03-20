The Lincoln County commissioners approved a temporary moratorium on commercial wind and solar energy projects for at least one year.

The resolution passed 5-0 and allows the board to refine and revise the current language in the county’s laws to give greater control over commercial conditional use permits.

After attending a state planning and zoning conference. Commissioners Chris Bruns and Kent Weems came to the conclusion the county’s ordinances offer limited guidance when it comes to commercial or utility grade wind and solar energy conversion systems.

“We came to understand through (the conference) process that there’s not a whole lot that we have in place to really guide any potential developments of those types of systems within Lincoln County,” Bruns said.

He said commercial and utility wind systems are merely a conditional use that can be placed at any A-1 or TA-1 zone in Lincoln County, which comprises most of the county.

“Solar arrays really aren’t distinguished from what they can find on a pole barn or utilized for a pivot or windmills,” Bruns said. “There’s really no differentiation and there’s really no accessory use for all zones in Lincoln County.”

The county doesn’t have anything for a backstop for potential development that may be adverse to any particular region of Lincoln County, Bruns added.

“I don’t know that this is something that Commissioner Weems and I are bringing forward to say that look, we don’t want these things in Lincoln County at all.” Bruns said. “What we’re looking for is making sure that our language is correct so that we can appropriately plan for future development in Lincoln County.

“Right now our language and our comprehensive plan and our zoning regulations don’t really allow that.”

Bruns said the process of crafting the language will take some time and asked for the commissioners to pass the resolution to give the Deputy County Attorney to work through a potential and more permanent process.

“In the interim, if an applicant would come today or tomorrow, all they would have to do is meet those conditional uses,” Bruns said, “And there’s not a whole lot that we could do.”

Bruns emphasized the resolution applied only to commercial or utility-grade projects.

In other action, the commissioners:

Approved an amendment, following a public hearing, to the Lincoln County Comprehensive Future Lane Use Plan to amend land located at 4944 North Splinter Road from Transitional Agriculture to Residential Agriculture.

Approved an application, following a public hearing, to rezone lands located at 4944 North Splinter Road from TA-1 Transitional Agriculture to an R-1 Rural Estates Residential District.

Approved an application by 97 Ranch LLC for Steffes 3rd Administration Subdivision on property located at 4944 North Splinter Road.

Approved withdrawal from a TBX pilot program as recommended by County Clerk Becky Rossell. In a related matter, approved allowing existing accounts with All State products that were offered through the TBX program to continue, but to not offer the products to new county hires.

Approved an amendment to allow the county back into the Blue Cross/Blue Shield Blues Enroll System.

Tabled a request from Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director, for construction of a storage facility. Myers will meet with and discuss the facility with Commissioner Joe Hewgley and then follow that up with a meeting with Micaela Wuehler and Kent Weems.

Authorized Jerry Woodruff, chairman, to sign an insurance addendum to the professional design service agreement with Lee Davies Architecture for renovations to the Probation Office remodel project. Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer had requested a higher amount of insurance and the details of such will be worked out between Volkmer and Davies.

Authorized Woodruff to sign a contract with Wayne Dowhower Construction for the Probation Office remodel project.

The commissioners conducted a short discussion on whether or not to apply for an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant. Wuehler said she would look further into the options available and whether or not any matching funds would be required.

Authorized Woodruff to sign a right of way permit submitted by McPheeters Limited Partnership.

Authorized Woodruff to sign a right of way permit submitted by Consolidated Companies Inc. for fiber installations for a number of locations around Maxwell. The highway superintendent said they would be meeting with Consolidated to confirm they meet regulations.

Authorized Woodruff to sign the SLFRF award agreement for Hope’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

Authorized Woodruff to sign the lottery operator/owner/officer renewal application.