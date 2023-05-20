Approximately 150 community businesses and public organizations participated in a free open house Saturday at the D&N Event Center.

The event was sponsored by Coldwell Banker.

Businesses didn’t have to pay any charge to set up a booth according to Sheri Mullen, managing broker at Coldwell Banker.

“As far as success goes, we already achieved it," Mullen said. "We’ve been able to bring together all of these vendors in one place to represent our community in the surrounding areas and showcase their businesses, charity groups, brick and mortar, everything that they have to offer; everything that makes North Platte a great place to live, learn, eat, work and play.”

She said this was Coldwell's inaugural year hosting the event, and hopes to do it again next year.

Coldwell Banker volunteers wandered through the corridors of booths, passing out balloons.

One person happy with her floating prize was Donna Anderson of the Loyal Order of Moose No. 551 chapter in North Platte.

"I have a lot of fun out," at the Moose Lodge, she said. "I do a lot of stuff with them ... we hold parties out there."

Saturday at the D&N, the Moose Lodge set up a little mini golf challenge where participants had to loop the ball under a ledge onto an upper platform and make it into a hole.

Many booths had prize-based games to distribute merchandise such as pens, beer coozies and even snacks.

One of the more elaborate games belonged to Jordan Boston State Farm for requiring participants to sink a bag in cornhole and spin a wheel for a prize.

Warp 3D Printing and Laser Engraving, a father and daughter operation run by Shawn Fricke and Mackenzie Crandell, was one of the small businesses represented. They make different 3D printed sculptures and sell them at various venues.

They currently are constructing a Power Rangers helmet.

“My mom is really into Power Rangers,” Crandell said.

They make a bunch of fan-based toys and action figures geared toward younger and older markets, she said. Items sold ranged from figurines to dragon sculptures.

RDAP also showed up to share information about their program. RDAP is a non-profit organization that provides free, confidential services to assist victims of abuse and sexual assault. Pamphlets and other educational material, as well as a schedule of support events were provided.

“The community should be aware that domestic violence and sexual assault and trafficking are real issues in our community," said Char DePriest, Community Engagement coordinator.

Saturday, the group gave out safety keychains, which emit a sharp, piercing noise to attract attention in case of an emergency. Both items, DePriest said, can help raise awareness and safety.

"If we all work together to be aware of those things and call it out when you see it and be helpful toward people that are going through and refer them to RDAP, it just kind of creates a system within our community where there is help and they’re not alone suffering through things like that,” she said.