Starting in June, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is planning to renovate Jeffers Street from Leota Avenue to First Street.

The agency held a public informational session at Harvest Christian Fellowship Tuesday explaining the process and taking public feedback.

The project will be split into two segments: The first segment, from Leota to Philip, will be this year ending in the first or second week of November. Work on Philip to First will start during the construction season in 2024, sometime during March to April, said Gary Thayer, District 6 engineer for NDOT.

Both projects will be split into three phases, with each phase leaving one lane of Jeffers Street open to traffic, while two other lanes will be rebuilt and repaved.

Phase one will leave the westernmost lane open with the other two closed. Phase two and three will have a newly constructed easternmost lane for motorists while workers renovate the middle and west side of Jeffers. Charts indicate the direction of construction will start south and work its way north.

The projects intend, Thayer said, to replace the concrete, but not to make any other drastic changes.

“This is more of a pavement replacement just because of the age of the pavement,” said Thayer. “And underground utilities, sidewalk, street lighting, new traffic signals, those type of things. New driveways, new intersections.”

Lights will be swapped from incandescent lamps to LEDs. Storm sewers will also be renovated.

The first phase has most of the storm sewer underneath it, so Thayer says it will take longer.

If everything goes right, he expects the first phase to complete in August. The second and third phases will last from mid-August to early November.

Construction is scheduled to start June 5.

Thayer said there will be no need for detours and no long term disruption to business. Depending on the phase of construction, some streets may be temporarily closed off from access to Jeffers, but only as construction meets those intersections.

“We got some very specific contract language about how and what the contractor can close and how they have to alternate the closures of any of the main intersections,” he said.

Contractors are Paulsen Inc. of Cozad.

Still, beginning of construction will coincide with Nebraskaland days, and that was just an unfortunately unavoidable circumstance, he said.

“You have to allow the contractor to get in as early as he can," he said. "So, if we would have tried to start gapping for Nebraskaland days, instead of a two-year project it probably would have wound up a three-year project.”

Still, traffic is maintained throughout the corridor, so things may proceed slower, but nothing will be inaccessible.

Thayer said the project is $11.4 million dollars in total, with an 80/20 split in cost between NDOT and the City of North Platte, respectively. A part of Francis St. is also due for renovation all at North Platte’s cost.

Thayer said Dewey is also scheduled for renovations, but that will be years off to ensure disruptions are kept at a minimum.