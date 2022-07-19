Opening arguments in German murder trial could start Wednesday

IMPERIAL — Fifty-one potential jurors were questioned by defense and prosecution attorneys in Chase County district court on Tuesday as jury selection in the Kevin S. German murder trial completed a second day.

The number was 10 fewer jury pool members than were called to the courthouse on Monday morning when the selection process began and lasted until roughly 6 p.m MT.

The candidates not struck from consideration with cause are scheduled to return on Wednesday when the 12-member jury is expected to be seated and opening arguments could be made in the case.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of two individuals accused of killing Annika Swanson in November 2019. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in the abduction and death of Swanson, 22.

He also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding another woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.

If convicted, German faces life imprisonment on the murder charge.

The trial is scheduled to run through July 29.

Keonna N. Carter, 24, of Taylorsville, Utah, is the co-defendant in the German case and among the more than 20 individuals who received a subpoena to testify in the case.

She is charged with first-degree murder and one count of felony kidnapping.