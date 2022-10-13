 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oshkosh man injured in farming accident

A farming accident injured 21-year-old Diesel Schwartz Oct. 8 in Oshkosh.

He was working for Oshkosh Heifer Development in its farming division when the accident occurred.

“They were scooping corn into a corn header and he just got too close to the header and it pulled him in,” said Mindy Kezar, a family friend. “He had to have both legs amputated between the knee and the foot. One leg was lost in the accident and the other one they attempted to save and were not able to.”

Schwartz is at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, recovering from surgery.

Kezar’s nephew is Schwartz’s best friend and was driving the combine. She said things have been “real rough around here” due to the accident.

Kezar said Schwartz is doing as well as can be expected.

“He is doing amazing,” Kezar said. “He hasn’t lost his sense of humor, even immediately following the accident and throughout the time since. If anyone can make it through this, he can.”

A number of fundraisers are going on to raise money for medical and living expenses. The Facebook page “Fundraiser for Diesel” has information.

There have been dinners and there is an ongoing online auction. Friends of the Facebook group are looking for donations of items for both the online auction and a live auction to be conducted later.

“We’re hoping to have a big benefit event when Diesel can be here,” Kezar said. “We’re hoping that will take place sometime toward the end of November or early December.”

A donation fund has been set up at Nebraska State Bank in Oshkosh. Donations can be mailed to the bank at P.O. Box 260, Oshkosh, NE 69154 or made by calling the bank at 308-772-3234.

Those wishing to donate items for the auctions and contact the group administrators on the Facebook page for Schwartz.

