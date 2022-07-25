 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oshkosh man sentenced to 70 months in federal prison

Jeremy Davis, 45, of Oshkosh was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Davis was sentenced Friday by United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr.

There is no parole in the federal system. After Davis’ release from prison, he will begin a four-year term of supervised release.

The WING Task Force used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Davis. On March 5, 2020, the confidential informant purchased 28 grams of methamphetamine from Davis. On March 9, 2020, the same confidential informant also purchased 61 grams of methamphetamine from Davis, according to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell’s office.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the WING Task Force. WING is the Western Nebraska Intelligence Narcotics Group and includes the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department, Alliance Police Department, Gering Police Department and Scottsbluff Police Department.

