Other Lincoln County towns to fill Village Board, school board seats

Two contested races for school boards and one for a village board top Tuesday’s general election races for local government seats in Lincoln County towns and school districts outside North Platte.

Voters in Hershey will choose three Village Board members from among six candidates, while Brady and Maxwell school patrons will each have five candidates to fill three school board seats.

The other village board and school board races in Brady, Hershey, Maxwell, Sutherland and Wallace feature unopposed candidates. Wellfleet, meanwhile, has but a single candidate for two Village Board seats.

Brady school board incumbents Ryan Stearns and DeAnn Vaughn are seeking re-election, with Kathy Welte, Sara Gentry and Necole Miller also running for one of the board’s three open seats.

In the Maxwell school board race, Justin Falcon and Levi Gosnell are challenging incumbents Shaun Pagel, Monica Breinig and Todd McKeeman.

Hershey’s Village Board race, meanwhile, features re-election bids by board Chairman Thomas Wolfgang and Vice Chairman Loren Johnson. Also bidding for the three open seats are LeAnn Ellis, Julie Larchick, Marvin Broeder and Lucie Hengen-Reed.

By contrast, Hershey school board members Amy Wolfskill, Jason Bode and Jodi Seamann are all unopposed for re-election Tuesday.

Sutherland school board members Janet Mueller and Eric Peterka are joined by newcomer Tom Kelly in the race for three open seats there.

It’s a similar situation in Wallace, where newcomer Heather Strawder appears on the school board ballot with incumbents Seth Hasenauer and Joshua Friesen.

Wallace’s two open Village Board seats are being sought by incumbent Cynthia Jo Wickizer and newcomer DoAnn McDonald.

Sutherland Village Board member Samuel Haworth is seeking a new term, with newcomer Scott Meyer the only other candidate for two open seats.

Village boards in Brady and Maxwell have three open seats apiece. Incumbent Linda Smith and newcomers Joni Keith and Danika Cumming are seeking Maxwell’s seats, with incumbent Arlee Gentry, newcomer Matthew Welte and declared write-in candidate Casey Miller doing likewise in Brady.

Wellfleet, Lincoln County’s other village, has only one candidate — newcomer Kortnei Smith — for two open Village Board seats there. Wellfleet’s other board members will have to fill the other seat after Election Day.