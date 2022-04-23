Overnight storms have little impact on fire conditions in Lincoln County and surrounding areas

Adding the word “Scorched” to “Earth Day” made sense Friday in west central Nebraska.

Wildfires plagued the Plains from the Kansas to South Dakota lines as persistent dryness, record April heat and powerfully hot southerly winds proved even more combustible than the region’s last outbreak April 7.

To go along with a large blaze threatening Cambridge in Furnas County, firefighters were still working active fires Saturday in Perkins, Hayes, Red Willow and Frontier counties.

NEMA activated its state emergency operations center Friday night. Its press release said the Nebraska National Guard has deployed members and equipment, including two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.

The only break in the region’s hazy, smoky outlook came overnight, as the massive storm system producing Friday’s winds — and blizzards in Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle — dropped April’s first notable precipitation on parts of the area.

One-tenth of an inch of rainfall accompanied a thunderstorm in North Platte between 3 and 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

An additional 0.09 inches fell between 7 and 9 a.m., leaving total 2022 precipitation as of that time at a still-paltry 1.46 inches.

Then the winds cranked up again, this time from the west to northwest, pushing chillier air some 40 to 50 degrees cooler than Friday’s record-breaking high of 97 in North Platte.

Winds at about 4 p.m. Saturday were averaging nearly 40 mph from the west, with a high gust of 53 mph, the weather service said.

In addition to the Cambridge-area blaze, area firefighters were dealing with a wildfire near Hayes Center, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a tweet.

Photos posted on the “Nebraska Through the Lens” Facebook page showed semitrailer trucks tipped over in the Interstate 80 median near Ogallala Saturday afternoon.

Winds will remain brisk in the region into Sunday but calm down gradually over the coming week, said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist at the airport’s National Weather Service office.

The low-pressure system wreaking all the havoc was over South Dakota Saturday afternoon, she said. “But it’s moving slowly getting out of here.”

West central Nebraska has decent chances for more precipitation as the week and the month near their ends Thursday and Friday, Gomez said.

Unfortunately, “we’re going to be pretty dry through the week,” she added.

North Platte’s Sunday high will remain cool, reaching the mid-50s, the weather service said. Highs will reach about 60 Monday and return to the 70s and lower 80s through Thursday.

Emergency managers and first responders begged area residents to stay vigilant and take every step they can to avoid setting off wildfires themselves.

“We had fire departments spread thin all across this part of the state” on Friday, said Brandon Myers, Region 51 emergency management director.

As welcome as Saturday’s overnight rain was, he said, the renewed high winds were evaporating the moisture from above while some of it seeped below.

“If you’re pulling something, make sure the chains aren’t dragging and sparking,” Myers said.

“Don’t throw your cigarettes out. We had one (fire) yesterday that was attributed to that.”

Brady Fire Chief Mike Gruber knows exactly which wildfire Myers meant.

Volunteer firefighters from Brady and Maxwell spent about four hours Friday evening quelling a blaze at the westbound rest area — western Nebraska’s largest — between the two towns’ Interstate 80 exits.

It started about 5 p.m., Gruber said, when a motorist taking a break tossed a cigarette butt onto the sidewalk outside the rest area’s main restroom facility.

It blew into an area of dry mulch, where the tinderbox conditions and Friday’s winds quickly spread the flames north, he said.

They jumped the sidewalk and driving lane, landed amid trees and dry grass, raced to the nearby Platte River and even jumped one of its two channels.

“If it had jumped the second one, we’d still be out there,” Gruber said Saturday afternoon.

People stopping at the westbound rest area then couldn’t miss the blackened ground. Four or five burned trees had to be removed, Gruber said, though a handful remained.

But I-80 travelers could be excused for not seeing obvious damage in the greening-up picnic areas around the restrooms.

Brady and Maxwell firefighters quickly foamed those areas down upon arrival, Gruber said. “It doesn’t even look like it burned.”

A post by Gruber’s department on its Facebook page brought some heat in the rest area fire’s wake, however.

“Now do people understand why we’ve been saying NO to burn permits!” it said. “This has to be the worst fire weather in the history of Nebraska, and people want to start fires.”

Brady, Maxwell and all but one other fire department serving Lincoln County have imposed indefinite burn bans while drought conditions persist.

“I’ve been on this department 37 years. I’m 65 years old,” Gruber told The Telegraph. “And I have never seen this fire weather. Ever.”

