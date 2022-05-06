Owners of Soulful Salvage in Grant 1 of 7 winners of state Outstanding Frontline Employee Awards

LINCOLN — The owner-operators of Soulful Salvage in downtown Grant are one of seven winners of Nebraska Tourism’s Outstanding Frontline Employee Awards.

Lisa Jones, Monica Poppe and Billie Muehlenkamp were recognized as the state tourism agency announced the awards in a Friday press release.

Other winners included Linda Lacy, owner of CaLinda’s Pot Shop and Art Gallery in Ashby, and frontline workers at sites in Kearney, Wood River, Lincoln, Bellevue and Norfolk.

Members of Nebraska’s tourism industry nominate their peers for the awards, which the agency says stress “high levels of customer service and pride in their destination.”

“We are lucky to have so many dedicated frontline workers serving visitors in Nebraska,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director.

“Our tourism industry relies on employees like these who create positive experiences for others, and we are pleased to recognize them for their work.”

The three Soulful Salvage partners tout their shop as “purveyors and recirculators of fine heirloom junk.” They repurpose furniture and other pieces of furniture and home décor at their store at 211 Central Ave. (Nebraska Highway 61) in Grant.

Lacy’s award recognized her for her love of her native Sandhills, the pottery and paintings featured in her shop and her youth and adult art education classes.

CaLinda’s sits at 113 Main St. in Ashby, a Grant County town north of Nebraska Highway 2 and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. It’s about 9 miles west-northwest of Hyannis.