PACs, state GOP take sides in all-Republican races in western Nebraska

Leading Nebraska Republicans and political action committees have stepped up campaign donations in the Nov. 8 general election’s state-level races — all featuring Republicans — that most directly affect western Nebraska.

That includes the legislative race in North Platte-centered District 42, where appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson has seized a roughly 2-to-1 fundraising lead over Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns.

The fall’s first finance reports also show donations in various regional state-level races by the Nebraska GOP, outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and defeated Republican gubernatorial hopeful Charles Herbster.

Jacobson, appointed by Ricketts Feb. 23 to finish resigned state Sen. Mike Groene’s term, had raised $257,884 to Bruns’ $121,764 through Oct. 4 in initial fall reports to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Bruns, who declared his candidacy in July 2021, led Jacobson by a scant 137 votes in the May 10 primary. His campaign figures include totals from both 2021 and 2022.

Both District 42 candidates had five-figure cash balances as of Oct. 4, with Jacobson reporting $59,348 on hand and Bruns $36,516.

A 2021 redistricting law added McPherson, Logan, Hooker and Thomas counties and most of Perkins County to the district’s Lincoln County base.

Despite his late start, Jacobson’s first fall financial report listed 17 PACs as donating $1,000 or more to his campaign since his appointment.

North Platte-based Mid America Bio Energy & Commodities led those entities with a $10,000 contribution, followed by $9,500 from the Nebraska Bankers State PAC. Jacobson is founder and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank.

PACs representing other banks, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Realtors, contractors, hospitals, agricultural cooperatives, medical professionals, beverage distributors and ethanol plants appear among Jacobson’s donations of $1,000 or more.

Besides $1,329 from his own bank, Jacobson’s individual business donations include $1,000 each from AT&T, Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc. of Omaha and Tyson Foods, which owns Lexington’s beef processing plant.

Bruns’ list of PAC donations is shorter but also includes contributions from co-ops, Realtors and optometrists.

The Kennedy Ranch leads Bruns’ individual business or PAC donors at $9,000, with TD Angus coming in second with $3,500. Both are based outside North Platte.

Both Bruns and Jacobson have received $1,000 donations from the PAC for SMART-TD, the national union representing train engineers and conductors. Neither has received donations from the Union Pacific Railroad or BNSF Railway.

But the Nebraska GOP chose Bruns over his fellow North Platte Republican for its official endorsement and $1,000 donation. The campaign fund of Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard also has donated $1,000 to Bruns.

Herbster, who lost to Pillen in the May 10 GOP primary for governor, donated $5,000 to Bruns’ campaign in 2021.

Both District 42 candidates show donations from notable North Platte business and community leaders. Two of them, Robert Lundeen and Pat Keenan, have donated to both.

Jacobson has donated $30,000 and loaned $60,000 to his own campaign, which shows an unpaid loan balance of $40,000 on its first fall report. Bruns has donated $1,000 to his campaign, while wife Ashley has donated $3,032.

Several leading PACs also have donated to the District 44 campaign of Teresa Ibach of rural Sumner. Grant City Superintendent Edward Dunn dropped out of that race after finishing second to Ibach in the primary.

Banking, Realtors and contractor PACs lead Ibach’s business and PAC donor list. None has topped Ricketts’ $10,000 personal donation to her campaign, which also has received $1,000 from the state GOP.

Ricketts also has given $10,000 to North Platte banker David Gale, who opposes incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook in the Subdistrict 4 Nebraska Public Power District race; $25,000 to Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte, challenging State Board of Education Vice Chairman Robin Stevens of Gothenburg in District 7; and $20,000 to former state school board member Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City in her University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7 race against outgoing Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

The state Republican Party has endorsed Tegtmeier over fellow Republican Stevens and given $1,000 to her campaign. Pillen has donated $1,000 to Tegtmeier, as has 3rd District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering.

Herbster, a Falls City cattle grower, has given $1,500 to Tegtmeier and $1,000 to Wilmot since the final pre-primary campaign finance reports in June.

Campaigns that have either raised or spent at least $5,000 must file their second fall finance reports by Halloween. Final reports are due after the election.

Total and top individual donors to regional candidates Inside are combined total and top individual donations and spending (including in-kind values) for listed candidates as of Oct. 4.