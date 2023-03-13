A 34-year-old prison inmate wounded in separate 2018 shootouts with law enforcement in Lincoln and Howard counties received one final sentence Monday in North Platte.

Luke E.F. LeFever, already serving up to 72 years at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, was sentenced to one to two years in prison for felony operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.

District Judge Michael Piccolo accepted a plea agreement that dismissed eight other felony counts from a June 2018 car chase that began northwest of Gothenburg and ended with LeFever’s wounding by authorities near a farmhouse north of Hershey.

Piccolo made LeFever’s sentence concurrent with a 40- to 50-year prison term for attempted first-degree murder in a subsequent shootout in rural Howard County on New Year’s Eve 2018.

A Dawson County jury convicted LeFever Nov. 8 on three felonies and a misdemeanor tied to his actions when he stole a vehicle and fled from officers at the start of the chase ending with the earlier Hershey shootout.

District Judge James E. Doyle IV of Lexington sentenced LeFever Jan. 27 to concurrent prison terms of 20 to 22 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, five to seven years for felony theft, eight months to two years for felony operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest and three months for misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Doyle made those four terms consecutive with LeFever’s Howard County sentence, resulting in a total of 60 to 72 years in custody.

LeFever faced Piccolo Monday in a wheelchair, the result of an amputated leg from gunshots in the Hershey showdown with authorities.

He also lost all 10 fingers from the New Year’s Eve shootout in below-zero weather, Nebraska TV reported at his July 19, 2019, Howard County sentencing in St. Paul.

North Platte lawyer Chawnta Durham, LeFever’s local defense attorney, asked Piccolo to make his prison sentence concurrent due to the length of his other prison terms. The judge agreed.

Mariah Nickel, a staff attorney in Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers’ office, served as a special deputy Lincoln County attorney in resolving LeFever’s case.

The chain of events ending with Monday’s sentencing started when a Dawson County deputy called for help as he investigated a suspicious vehicle on the morning of June 4, 2018.

The deputy tried to arrest LeFever on suspicion of driving under a suspended license, North Platte police Sgt. Jeff Foote wrote in a search warrant application granted June 14 by then-District Judge Donald Rowlands.

The deputy and a Gothenburg police officer struggled as LeFever resisted, according to a press release that day by North Platte police Lt. and future Chief Steve Reeves.

He said LeFever fled on foot, stole a utility-type vehicle from a nearby property owner and drove off across rural land. He abandoned the UTV at another rural residence, where he stole a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck with an attached utility trailer.

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol joined the pursuit as LeFever fled westbound on Interstate 80, Reeves and Foote wrote.

Deputies and troopers saw him “driving at a high rate of speed and recklessly on the interstate, weaving in and out of civilian motor vehicle traffic, through fences, across crop fields and westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80,” Foote wrote in the search warrant.

LeFever left I-80 by driving up the eastbound on-ramp of North Platte’s Exit 177 onto U.S. Highway 83. The pursuit continued, resulting in a motor vehicle accident at U.S. 83 and State Farm Road on North Platte’s south edge, Reeves wrote in his press release.

After losing LeFever’s stolen vehicle for a time, law enforcement spotted it again west of North Platte on U.S. 30, Reeves wrote.

LeFever drove into a pasture near North Parkway and West Suburban roads northeast of Hershey, he and Foote wrote.

A state trooper tried to stop the chase by unsuccessfully ramming the stolen pickup, but LeFever kept driving, drawing fire from the State Patrol and deputies.

The stolen pickup slowly came to a stop, and law enforcement officers found LeFever had suffered gunshot wounds, Reeves wrote in 2018.

An ambulance took LeFever to Great Plains Health in North Platte, from where he was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for further treatment.

“As a result of the injuries to LeFever’s right leg, medical personnel determined LeFever’s right leg would have to be amputated,” Foote wrote in the June 14 search warrant.

Six months later, LeFever again faced off with authorities north of Elba, more than 100 miles north and east of North Platte. Court records and archived news stories don’t indicate how LeFever came to be there after his hospital stay.

A message left by The Telegraph with Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling’s office had not been returned as of Monday evening. State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas and Chief Deputy Sheriff Roland Kramer referred questions to her office.

Howard County deputies tried to stop LeFever that evening of New Year’s Eve. LeFever fired at the deputies with a handgun, stole a sheriff’s cruiser and drove south, according to a State Patrol press release Thomas issued at the time.

Gunshots again were exchanged when the cruiser spun out and LeFever fled on foot, Thomas wrote in the press release.

Authorities set up a perimeter, with a State Patrol SWAT team, helicopter and light-armored vehicle joining troopers, St. Paul police officers and deputies from Howard, Merrick and Sherman counties in searching for LeFever.

He was tracked to a creek bed, where a police dog helped authorities arrest him at about 3:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day 2019, Thomas said in the press release.

LeFever had a gunshot wound in his left forearm and was showing signs of hypothermia, Thomas added.

He was tried first in Howard County, where he originally faced two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a habitual criminal.

The latter two counts and one of the attempted murder counts were dropped in an April 2019 plea agreement. District Judge Karin Noakes handed down the 40- to 50-year prison sentence three months later.

Dawson County filed its charges regarding the June 2018 pursuit on Feb. 20, 2020, four days before a Nebraska Court of Appeals panel upheld the Howard County sentence.

Lincoln County followed suit on April 22, 2020, eventually charging LeFever with four counts apiece of attempted assault of an officer and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

LeFever filed several motions to dismiss the charges in Dawson and Lincoln counties, but another Court of Appeals panel ruled against him in a joint decision on Feb. 1, 2022.

This story also draws on 2018 accounts by the Lincoln Journal Star and Telegraph reporter Job Vigil.