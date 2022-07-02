Pair of St. Patrick High School teams place at national SkillsUSA competition

A pair of St. Patrick High School SkillsUSA teams placed in the top 5 in their categories at the organization’s National Leadership and Skills Competition.

It’s just the second year for the St. Pat’s organization, and the first time the team traveled to the national conference, held this year in Atlanta.

SkillsUSA helps prepare students for trade, technical and skilled service occupations, according to the national organization’s website.

St. Pat’s team adviser Tim O’Neill took the chapter business procedure and the opening and closing ceremony state-winning teams to the national competition, with the OCC team finishing third and the chapter business team finishing fourth.

In addition, the chapter business team was awarded a Skill Point Certificate at the competition.

Isaac Weekly of Hershey High School also was awarded a Skill Point Certificate at nationals. Those who receive the certificates must reach a set threshold for their particular occupational specialty and the certificate represents a demonstrated workplace readiness in the student’s specialty.

“There were a lot of competitors,” O’Neill said. “There were (a large number of) kids from across the country that participated.”

St. Patrick High School sent 14 students and had one student, James Heirigs, representing Nebraska as a state delegate to the event.

The St. Pat’s chapter business team qualified for nationals last year, but the competition was done virtually so they decided not to participate.

Opening and closing ceremonies teams demontrate how to open and close board meetings. O’Neill said. Chapter business team members demonstrate their knowledge of parliamentary procedure and their understanding of Robert’s Rules of Order.

“I give those kids a lot of credit,” O’Neill said. “They worked really, really hard. Just making it to nationals is a big deal.”

O’Neill said his hope was the teams would make it into the finals, which are the top 12 teams in each category. The students, however, told him they were not going to nationals just to compete, but to win.

“It was amazing for that first year to make it into the finals at nationals,” O’Neill said. “They far exceeded what I thought was even possible. I shouldn’t have doubted them.”

O’Neill and Alissa Blake are the St. Pat’s SkillsUSA team advisers.

St. Patrick High School team members:

Opening and closing ceremonies: Dakota Guthrie, Kirstin Brandt, Helana Pettit, Ava Dimas, Braelyn Gifford, Neva White and Natalia Wiezorek. Their coach is Diane Livingston.

Chapter business team: Aston Guo, Jordan Leech, Elise O’Neill, Hayley Miles, Jarrett Miles and Chloe Guo.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.