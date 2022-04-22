 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pals Brewing Company Easter Egg Hunt pulls in $3,889 for Mid-Plains United Way

  • 0
Local News

Adults acted like kids April 8 at the Mid-Plains United Way Easter Egg Hunt at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte.

Approximately 114 people participated in the event that raised $3,889, which included $1,391.32 in cash plus in-kind gifts. Folks won prizes that included wine baskets, a Culligan water cooler and four 5-gallon jugs.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Pals,” said Tammy Poe, administrative assistant at United Way. “It was so much fun. It was a blast to see full-grown adults running for these Easter eggs and even better when they won something,”

She said Hershey State Bank gave a bottle of Crown Royal, an 8-pack of Coke with whiskey glasses and a mini-fridge and there were many other prizes as well.

“We have not seen a gathering such as this since we had Taste of the Plains,” Poe said.

Donations can be made at midplainsunitedway.com/ for those who were unable to attend the egg hunt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s new lunar backpack will help map the moon and keep astronauts safe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News