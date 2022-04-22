Pals Brewing Company Easter Egg Hunt pulls in $3,889 for Mid-Plains United Way

Adults acted like kids April 8 at the Mid-Plains United Way Easter Egg Hunt at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte.

Approximately 114 people participated in the event that raised $3,889, which included $1,391.32 in cash plus in-kind gifts. Folks won prizes that included wine baskets, a Culligan water cooler and four 5-gallon jugs.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Pals,” said Tammy Poe, administrative assistant at United Way. “It was so much fun. It was a blast to see full-grown adults running for these Easter eggs and even better when they won something,”

She said Hershey State Bank gave a bottle of Crown Royal, an 8-pack of Coke with whiskey glasses and a mini-fridge and there were many other prizes as well.

“We have not seen a gathering such as this since we had Taste of the Plains,” Poe said.

Donations can be made at midplainsunitedway.com/ for those who were unable to attend the egg hunt.