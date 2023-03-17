The building of the Walmart Distribution Center in North Platte was a factor leading to the construction of Sustainable Beef packing plant, now under construction 20 years later.

That became an important link in connecting the cow-calf producer with the consumer in a new, sustainable business model, said members of a panel at TD Angus on Thursday night.

In the meantime, it has taken a lot of work by a lot of people — along with a challenge from former Governor Ricketts — to arrive where we are now.

In 2019, Tryon rancher Rusty Kemp was on a Vietnamese trade mission with the governor, and Ricketts challenged him to do something to help cattle producers and dent shortages in the U.S. beef industry’s processing capacity.

Kemp took that challenge to heart, and became a founder of Sustainable Beef.

“Some of our bull customers used to not know where North Platte is,” said Trey Wasserburger, owner of TD Angus and another Sustainable Beef founder, before introducing Thursday’s panel. “They do now.”

A big motivation for founders is “giving the next generation an opportunity,” said Cassie Lapaseotes, a cattle feeder in Bridgeport. Her family’s business, Lapaseotes Inc. is a member of Dinklage Feedyards and a founding family of Sustainable Beef.

Problems in the supply chain became more pronounced in 2020, when there were pandemic-related packing plant closures across the country. Plants that were open had all the cattle they could process.

Meanwhile, the prices ranchers were receiving for their cattle went down at the same time beef prices in the grocery store shot up.

The Sustainable Beef’s model, “breaks the cycle of up and down,” said panelist Andrew Wasserburger, a rancher and owner of Bootheel 7 Livestock in Lusk, Wyoming. “I always envisioned something similar to this,” he said.

“A lot of people approached my family,” about becoming a founding family of Sustainable Beef, said Lapaseotes. “It wasn’t sold to us on day one,” but, finally, “Our family got on board. I think it was a great marriage. I’m excited.”

When the pandemic hit, “I got a feeling a lot of people were going to want to build packing plants,” said Bill Rupp, another Sustainable Beef founder. He is a member and manager of Live Better Beef, LLC, a consulting company that helps with developing meat processing companies. A former president of Cargill Beef and JBS Beef, he is also a 2021 inductee into the National Provisioners' Meat Packer Hall of Fame.

“Thirteen (groups) approached us and we said ‘no.’ Then there was this team here in Nebraska,” Rupp said.

LBB convinced them that the 500 head per day plant that they had proposed was not big enough. It needed to be at least 1,500 per day in order to be competitive.

Then, “when Walmart got involved it made a lot of difference.” The large retailer announced on Aug. 31, 2022, that they would acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef LLC. “Walmart clearly was an enabler,” Rupp said.

“I am one of you,” said Walmart’s Director of Cattle Management and Procurement Grant Keenan, a panelist on Thursday night. “They hired me off the back of a horse and the back of a feed truck.”

Walmart’s standard is choice Angus, presented to the customer on black trays in the meat section.

“Walmart writes specifics on what they want every product to be,” Keenan said. It has to be tender, flavorful and wholesome, he said.

Customers want uniformity and consistency of price and quality, Keenan said. However, “in this industry there’s always been a large disconnect” between the producer and the consumer. We’re trying to throw down these barriers.

“We’re able to share information throughout the supply chain,” he said. “Walmart connects the gate to the plate.”

Walmart looked at partnering with Sustainable Beef as “an incredible opportunity,” Keenan said.

“It’s been a great experience working with them (Walmart),” Lapaseotes said, although she was concerned at first “about a big corporation dictating what they want.” It helped when they said, “You guys are cattle feeders. Do what you’re good at.”

It’s more about the standards than the breed, and “we’ve gone beyond a black hide,” Rupp said.

“It’s got to work for Walmart, the packer, the feeder and the cow-calf guy.”

“We’re designing that grid that’s going to meet specifications,” Rupp said. “There’s 400,000 head (per year) out there that will meet those specifications. It will be great value for people who participate in it.”

As for the cattle producer, “We’re creating a product that’s more uniform,” Andrew Wasserburger said.

To shorten calving time, “We’ve started lessening the time bulls are out (from 60 days) to 40-45 days. We’re working with Trey to get bulls that are willing to travel,” to get their job down out in big pastures. “Our parameters are pretty tight,” he said. “Our pregnancy rates have gone up,” and “Our high marbling heifers breed better.

“To see what we’ve done with our cow herd and replacement heifers in a short amount of time,” is very satisfying, Wasserburger said.

“We’re looking to procure more cattle that fit the plant,” added Lapaseotes.

As for the design of the plant, “They build these plants way too big (nowadays). We’re building the right size,” Rupp said. Still, there will be plenty of space for each animal, along with room to add new technologies later on, he said.

“We’re going to do a one-shift operation,” Rupp added. “Night shifts are killing these plants. In a lot of ways we’re going to go down a divergent path.”

“We’re (also) working to figure out how to sell cuts that normally don’t sell in the U.S.”

He would also like to see Sustainable Beef capitalize on what might otherwise be waste products. “Can we engineer a Made in America leather boot?” he wondered.

As for tallow, “we’re talking with the oil companies — is there a way to blend it in a diesel product and fuel Walmart trucks?

“We went to Colorado State and sat down with Dr. Kim Stackhouse-Lawson,” director of CSU’s AgNext, which was formed to find ways to feed 12.3 billion people by 2100, through innovative and sustainable solutions in animal agriculture. “We want to do things that are (effective and) pervasive across the entire supply chain,” Rupp said.

“The outside design of the plant is done,” Rupp said, and now “we’re fine-tuning the inside.”

“By and large, we feel pretty good about where we’re at,” and “We believe we’re going to evolve over time. We see sustainability as an evolution, not a revolution.”

“We’re going to bring technology in to make the right cut out of the right animal. The variability in a live animal can be large,” he said.

They are also looking at the best way to track efficiencies in the plant and to trace animals through the supply chain.

“We’ve recently been putting EID (electronic identification) in cattle at the ranch level,” Lapaseotes added.

“Our approach is to be commonsensical and build on the good things already being done,” while tailoring our approach to match Walmart specifications, Rupp said. “Do things right and the outcome will be right.”

Eventually, “I envision a ‘Sustainable Beef’ label,” Keenan said. “I expect to see ‘Sustainable Beef’ on the menu” in places like Cedar Room restaurant in North Platte, later on.

With Walmart Distribution Center close by, the operation is well positioned to supply stores throughout Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado and other states, Keenan said. At the same time, the location helps to limit the carbon footprint of the operation.

In addition, “Being here and building from the ground up gives efficiency,” Rupp said.

The most obvious activity at the site now, is hauling in fill dirt. However, some prefabricated walls will start showing up in late April, Rupp said, then more people will start taking notice. The plant is expected to be ready for operation in early 2025.

“We’re building a neat plan — a plant of the future,” Rupp said.

Although still two years away, it will soon be here, Trey Wasserburger said, and “bulls selling tomorrow will sire calves that go through the plant.”

“It’s going to be a big impact on the whole state,” Lapaseotes said. “I’m very honored to be a part of it.”

“People make this industry what it is. It’s the crème de la crème project,” Rupp added.