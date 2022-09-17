Partners in a miracle: the communities of the Canteen Honor Roll

First of three parts.

About our Canteen Honor Roll series Dear Friends:

Two weeks in, Rae Wilson might have wondered what she was thinking in rallying North Platte to open a canteen for service members headed for war.

She was one of five women who first met Union Pacific troop trains on Dec. 25, 1941. Women from North Platte’s service clubs and churches had joined them. North Platte’s homegrown U.P. president, William M. Jeffers, had turned over the dining room in the railroad’s 1918 depot for the cause.

But as Wilson worked day and night — she would collapse from exhaustion in March 1942 and step down as leader that summer — surely she thought: How can we possibly keep this up for all of World War II?

The answer came on a postcard on Jan. 12, 1942:

“I will bring my group of girls over Thursday, Jan. 15. As we only have three small towns in this county we are going together and call it Logan County day. We will all be there as near 1 p.m. as possible.”

Those women kept their word, driving the 30 miles south to North Platte and back on a mild 51-degree January day.

Because of them, Stapleton and Logan County stand first after North Platte on the Canteen Honor Roll.

“Practical War Work”

There wasn’t any notice of their plans in the Stapleton Enterprise, which documented Logan County’s repeated contributions to the Canteen and residents’ efforts to serve their own service members.

The county on Lincoln County’s northeast border had 1,742 residents in the 1940 census — more than twice its 716 residents in 2020.

Stapleton, the county seat, had 399 residents then and has 276 today. Nearby Gandy had 169 residents in1940 but 34 in 2020.

The Jan. 22 Enterprise, published a week after the Logan County delegation went to North Platte, offered the first local story on their Canteen effort.

“About 17 girls went to North Platte and assisted with the Canteen last Thursday,” said the paper’s “High School Notes” column.

“It was the first experience of practical war work for many of them. As time goes on, war work — (of) some form or another — will probably become more and more frequent.”

Down in North Platte, The Telegraph had taken note of the Stapleton-Logan County visit the day after it took place.

“Appreciation is expressed for the response North Platte persons and persons in surrounding towns are giving in their donations of money, food articles and other gifts as well as their time,” it wrote.

Logan County volunteers received another noteworthy thank-you in a letter printed in the Jan. 29 Enterprise.

Pvt. Stanley M. Grochowik, stationed at Fort Francis E. Warren in Cheyenne, Wyoming, wrote to Mrs. M.V. Perry:

“I would like to thank you and everyone responsible for the very delicious cookies, candy, cigarettes and magazines, etc. We all appreciated everything more than words can express.”

Grochowik and his trainmates had shared a box prepared by “Red school” pupils of Mrs. Jim Weedman, the Enterprise wrote.

Logan County Canteen

The Jan. 22 Enterprise’s front page told of an equally notable Logan County cause: sending letters and packages to service members from the county.

“Donations to the local canteen for our servicemen have been given wholeheartedly, and the drive to provide the boys in camp with reading material has also received a fine response,” the paper reported.

“It is this American way that has maintained our precious freedom down through the years, and it is this same spirit that will help us to stamp out the last vestige of Nazism, Fascism and any other ‘ism’ that threatens our homes and loved ones.”

Volunteers of the Logan County Canteen kept up their efforts throughout the war, separately raising more modest sums than it took to supply residents’ turns at the North Platte Canteen.

Preparations for a Canteen day were similar in the Honor Roll communities:

Gather donations of food, cigarettes and reading material.

Raise funds or collect precious ration stamps to help the North Platte core volunteers buy needed staples locally. Dinners, dances, concerts or play performances frequently gave proceeds to the Canteen.

Arrange carpools and gather gasoline ration stamps to get to North Platte and back (unless they were on a rail line).

When it was all over, one could count on reading about what it was like.

“Kindness and smiles greeted the boys as they rushed from the train,” Mrs. Harley Birth of the Cody Lake area wrote in the Enterprise of Aug. 27, 1942.

“No one was slighted. All were treated to fried chicken, sandwiches, cake, cookies, doughnuts, coffee, milk, cocoa, Coca-Cola, cards, Bibles, magazines and leaflets.

“They were boys of all branches of the service and race: boys in good spirits, timid, nervous. Some sick, who remained on the train, received cookies, fruit and literature given them by the Canteen personnel.”

During the volunteers’ visit, “girl musicians played hit tunes on piano and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the boy who received a beautiful birthday cake. Words of cheer echoed throughout the room,” Birth continued.

“On one train a Catholic chaplain came to the kitchen and stood just inside, and as these proud American boys passed on their return to the train he bowed his head in silent prayer, a scene that will be (recalled) by all who were present.”

D-Day for Stapleton

When Allied forces hit the French beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, two dozen members of Stapleton’s Rebekah Lodge No. 402 happened to be staffing the Canteen.

Three Masonic groups led a countywide delegation on Feb. 10, 1945, serving 2,500 troop train passengers that day. Gandy volunteers handled the Canteen on Aug. 24, 1945, 10 days after the Japanese surrender.

More than 50 volunteers joined the next Logan County trip Oct. 20, preparing more than 200 pheasants for sandwiches for service members heading home from the war.

Three months later, the Jan. 31, 1946, Enterprise carried the news that the North Platte volunteers would close the Canteen on April 1.

The Logan County Canteen called it quits the same day, having served more than 180 local service members.

As communities took their last Canteen turns, Stapleton’s American Legion Auxiliary represented the Honor Roll’s leadoff community for the last time on March 18, 1946.

North Platte’s Legion Auxiliary was one of three other clubs serving that day. “The Legion auxiliaries donated cash, magazines, birthday cakes, pickles and cookies,” the North Platte Daily Bulletin reported March 19.