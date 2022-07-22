Pathologist testifies blunt force trauma, toxicology levels led to Annika Swanson's death in murder case

IMPERIAL — A forensic pathologist said blunt force trauma along with the levels of methanol and methamphetamine in her system were all contributing factors to Annika Swanson's death in November 2019.

Dr. Peter Schilke, with the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, made the statement during more than two hours of testimony on Friday afternoon during the fifth day of the Kevin S. German murder trial in Chase County District Court.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping in the abduction and death of the 22-year-old Imperial woman.

He also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding another woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.

The trial is scheduled to run through July 29.

Schilke conducted the autopsy four days after authorities found Swanson’s body at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial.

He testified that beyond the numerous abrasions and scratches that Swanson had on her face, neck, arms, knees and legs, she had trauma on both sides of her head that resulted in both brain bleeding and swelling.

Toxicology reports also showed the amount of methamphetamine in her system 350 nanongram per liter, which is well within a fatal range. In addition, she also had a methanol reading of 171 milligrams per deciliter.

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, can be found in fuel additives, windshield washer fluid and also varnish. Schilke said the concerning aspect is wood alcohol can metabolize into formic acid within the body, and if untreated, can lead to issues with the central nervous system, blindness and brain damage.

German's defense attorney, Clarence Mock III, asked if the methamphetamine level in Swanson's system could be ruled as the cause of death.

"It's a contributing factor. I think there is more than one cause," Schilke responded.

Mock pushed him on why he felt there were multiple factors.

"She had a head injury — a swollen brain," Schilke said. "That is not a minor injury."

Sgt. Justin Mueller, of the Chase County Sheriff's Office, testified for the second day in a row. He was part of a two-member search crew that discovered the crime scene.

The vertical pipe, which reached 3 1/2 feet out of the ground, had an 18-inch diameter and was topped by a cattle guard that had had a 13-inch diameter that narrowed to just a few inches at the top.

Mueller testified that a clear plastic bottle with a residue at the bottom, a blue bottle cap and a clump of hair that matched Swanson's was situated next to the pipe.

Swanson’s body was found roughly eight feet inside a horizontal pipe within the structure that had an 18-inch diameter.

Inv. Mike Dowling, with the Nebraska State Patrol, said Swanson was lying on her back with her arms at her side. She had severe bruising on both her shoulders and hands.

Dowling said two dog waste bags were found underneath her body and the edges appeared to have been burned or melted. Pages from a book with burned edges and, a sweatshirt saturated with a liquid were also found within the horizontal pipe.

In addition, a bottle of vegetable oil with a blue ring that matched the cap found outside of the pipe were also discovered inside the structure.

He added that the sides of the vertical pipe were wet in spots as though someone poured a liquid down the structure.

Juan Delafuente, the father of the youngest of Swanson's two children, was the first witness to testify on Friday.

Delafuente gained sole custody of the boy in October 2019, but said he would remain in contact with Swanson on a constant basis, even though their two-year relationship had ended months earlier. He said he mostly sent her updates on their son, primarily through Facebook messenger.

Delafuente testified a message he sent to Swanson on Nov. 13 went unread. Subsequent ones over the next few days showed she was either offline or her phone was not turned on.

Delafuente said he was aware that Swanson was living with Russ Mann, an individual who Mueller testified Thursday was a known meth user and dealer by authorities

Delafuente said she did not go into details about her life during the handful of months in which she resided within Mann's trailer.

"She just told me that she was going down the wrong path," he said.