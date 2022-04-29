Pathology Services in North Platte recognizes National Pathology Week

There is a generalization of what medical laboratory staff members do.

“A lot of people, even in a hospital setting, don’t even know what the laboratory does,” said Karen Hastings, the laboratory manager at Pathology Services, PC in North Platte. “Mainly they say, ‘Oh, you just draw blood.’”

It’s a bit more complicated than that.

Pathology Services conducts tests or collection on everything from blood, tissue, hair follicle and urine samples to DNA swabs.

And that’s just part of the list for the facility that provides services for 18 communities throughout Nebraska and into Colorado and Kansas.

That work has been celebrated over the past few days with the onset of National Pathology Week, which runs through Saturday.

“There’s an old adage that’s been said for years that 80% of how a doctor diagnosis (medical issues) is through laboratory testing,” Hastings said.

Pathology Services performed more than 500,000 medical tests within the last year. Couriers transport samples from 18 hospitals or clinics to the laboratory and the intake is between 150 to 300 samples daily, Hastings said.

She added the test numbers are somewhat boosted as each test on one blood sample — for white blood cell count, red blood cell count and a platelet count — all represent separate tests.

But the facility has remained busy, especially over the past few years with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pathology Services did not run any COVID-testing in house given the staffing issue. There are only 71 individuals who work for the facility, including support staff and couriers.

“At one time, at the height of COVID, we had 200 samples coming in a day to our lab,” Hastings said. “We didn’t have the staff or the equipment to run that much so we would enter them into our system and then ship them off to (a facility) in Omaha (for testing).

“It was crazy but I think now we are maybe sending out 20 (COVID samples) a day for testing.”

Hastings has been a lab technician for just over two decades. Her interest in the career sparked after she job-shadowed a friend’s mother in high school who ran a lab in her hometown. Technological advancements — especially in terms of automation — has been the biggest changes since Hastings got her start.

An individual’s blood can be tested within minutes after being drawn with the instrumentation at the lab.

“We can run a (complete blood count) test — which is your white count, red count, platelet — in 60 seconds,” Hastings said. “A decade ago, if you were doing a manual CBC, it would take you over an hour to do one.”

