Patriot Tour stops in North Platte

The Patriot Tour rolled into North Platte Wednesday to deliver a flag that will ultimately travel nearly 15,000 miles over 110 days.

The tour began in 2009 to bring awareness to and raise funds for wounded veterans and their families. This year, the flag will travel through all 50 states finishing in Washington, D.C.

Dennis and Peg Souba have participated in the tour in years past and this year rode in from Omaha to follow the riders across the state from North Platte.

“We do it because (veterans) have done so much for us and they deserve it,” Peg Souba said. “It gets bigger every year, I think because of social media.”

The flag was delivered to the North Platte riders by a group out of Sterling, Colorado. Michael Stevens of Sterling, District 4 commander of the Colorado Veterans of Foreign Wars, conducted the ceremony as the flag was passed on.

“Rider, I am a flag bearer, I am one of the few who have proudly carried this flag,” Stevens said. “My mission is complete. As the next in line, it is with great honor that I present to you the American flag. The American flag represents over two centuries of sacrifice and triumph. This flag I present to you embodies all of that history. Your acceptance of this flag becomes your pledge that you will carry and care for these colors with relentless respect."

Bob Cross, a North Platte veteran, accepted the flag and Thursday morning will take it to the next stop in Grand Island. The flag will then be passed on to travel to Omaha Friday and finally to Norfolk Saturday before heading into Iowa.

For more information about the ride or how to make donations, visit nationofpatriots.com.