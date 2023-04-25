Seeds are now available for checkout at the North Platte Public Library.

Located in the northwest corner, the library has installed a filing cabinet full of seeds ranging from vegetables to wildflowers.

"We're starting out small and we have some guidelines because there are seeds that you can have, seeds you can't have," said Library Director Sky Seery. "We want to be the best stewards of that."

Some seeds are store-bought varieties, but the main idea is to have library patrons and community members donate seeds of their own volition.

The seed library has empty packets available for those interested to deposit their seed of choice, and Seery asked people to label each packet accordingly.

Seery emphasized the importance of including the date on the packet, as well, as some seeds have different shelf lives and needs that have to be taken into consideration.

This is the inaugural year for the seed library, and Seery said she looks forward to seeing how it progresses.

The cabinet was painted by local artist Heather Horn.