Weather permitting, U.S. Highway 30 work will begin Monday in Gothenburg at the 212 and 213 mile markers, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Ten Point Construction Co. Inc. of Denison, Iowa, will conduct concrete pavement repair and sealing. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and flaggers. An 11-‑foot width restriction will be in effect. The work is expected to be complete in October.

Drivers are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and put phones down, NDOT said.