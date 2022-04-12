 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paxton businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

Local News

Two Paxton businesses were cited for noncompliance during the Nebraska State Patrol’s alcohol inspections in Keith County on Friday.

Ole’s Big Game Lounge and The Lodge both sold alcohol to a minor in the inspection that targeted 14 convenience and liquor stores, bars and restaurants. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID. Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

