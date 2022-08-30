Paxton set for annual Labor Day weekend community celebration

PAXTON — A color run mile and 5K Monday at Swedes Pond is the lead-in to the Labor Day parade in Paxton.

Both the run and parade, which are set for 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. MST, respectively, are part of a full Monday schedule of events on the fourth and final day of the Paxton Labor Day weekend community celebration.

Color run participants are doused in powders of different hues over the mile and 5K courses.

The parade is scheduled to start in the Paxton High School parking lot and registration opens at 9 a.m. Jim Knothe and family are the grand marshals for the event.

A full rundown of the weekend event, with the theme "Cows, Corn and Family," can be found online (facebook.com/PaxtonLaborDayCelebration). The event is dedicated to the community's farmers and ranchers.

Monday's schedule also includes activities at Paxton Park from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. including kids races and games, a cornhole tournament and corn-husking and corn-eating competitions.

The weekend ends on an environmentally-friendly note with the Keep Keith County Beautiful trash cleanup at 4 p.m.

The celebration begins Friday morning with the Western Bank appreciation lunch and the Windy Gap F.A.C. Party.

A sand volleyball tournament highlights Saturday's schedule with team registration at 8 a.m. followed by game play.

The Scott Anderson Memorial Golf Scramble opens Sunday's schedule with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Crandall Creek Golf Course in Ogallala.

There will also be competition on the softball diamond with a matchup between "Town vs. Country" rosters. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start and leads into Movie in the Park at 9 p.m. at Paxton Park.

The animated film "Barnyard" will be shown.