Penguin Project will offer theater opportunities for children with disabilities

The Penguin Project, which empowers children with disabilities to express themselves through theater, is coming to North Platte.

Staysha Adams, a special education teacher for North Platte Public Schools, discovered the project through conversations with a co-worker.

“Her daughter participated in the project in Lincoln when they lived there,” Adams said. “I looked into it and thought this is a great opportunity.”

Adams said there are few activities in the community for children with special needs. Along with that, the North Platte Community Playhouse is looking to expand its offerings.

“The (Playhouse board) thought it was a really good way to open the doors to get more children with special needs involved with activities,” Adams said.

Founded by Andy Morgan in 2004, the Penguin Project has grown into a national program with chapter sites throughout the United States. Adams contacted Morgan and took the information to the Playhouse board.

“We had a lot of conversations and many months of meetings to decide whether we wanted to go forward with this,” Adams said. “When it was decided to go ahead with the project, Andy and I signed contracts and papers.”

The musical production will be “Annie Jr.,” a junior version of the popular musical “Annie.”

Playhouse manager Ashley Aloi and Adams, along with David Cooper, began inviting people they thought would be good for the program, Adams said.

“We just found the people we worked with before and people we knew would be good with all ages of children,” Adams said. “A lot of the people involved are either educators or past educators, have done things at the theater and are involved in music in some way.”

The Penguin team includes Adams and assistant program director, David Cooper; show director for "Annie Jr.," Ashley Aloi; assistant show director, Adams; music directors, Lane and Ladonna Swedberg; lights, Adam Sabatka; sound, Kaden Griesefeller; set, Ben Aloi; stage managers, Addie Russell and Seth Vapenik; and mentor coordinator, Karissa Cox.

The program requires that each child with special needs have a mentor on stage with them at all times.

“We reached out to Karissa Cox, who is our mentor coordinator,” Adams said. “We thought it would be really good to have someone within the school system that could help us, someone who knew children with special needs well, so she could help pair students with mentors.”

Cox is a special education teacher at Jefferson Elementary.

The project will require money to bring it to fruition. The group has purchased royalty fees for the rights to do the show.

“Then we have costumes, and just to run this building in general, we have to help pay for that,” Adams said. “Our projected goal right now is a minimum of $5,000. We’re just hoping to get that by March or April so we can pay for everything to support the show in May.”

Two informational meetings for parents are at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Playhouse.

“We’re hoping for quite a few children with disabilities to come for auditions,” Adams said. “We’ve had a lot of interest from teachers who were really excited to get the information out to their students.”

After the informational meetings, children who wish to participate in the show will meet on Jan. 17.

“We’ll have several activities that we’ll do with them,” Adams said. “We’ll sing with them, we’ll do a bunch of big group rehearsals, and then after those rehearsals, we will cast the show and divide up the parts.”

The show is open to children with special needs ages 8 through 25 from all around the North Platte area.

Mentors are also needed, and Adams said they hope to match mentors with children of the same ages.

For more information, contact the Penguin team at penguin.project.np@gmail.com or call Aloi at the Playhouse at 308-532-8559.