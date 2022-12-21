Perilous wind chills to stay in west central Nebraska through Friday

Air temperatures and wind chills plunged rapidly as expected in North Platte and west central Nebraska Wednesday as an Alberta Clipper-driven storm invaded the state.

Forecasts called for up to 2 inches of new snow, an overnight low around 19 below zero and dangerously cold wind chills near minus 50 Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

All of western Nebraska will be under a wind chill warning throughout Thursday and into Friday morning, the weather service said.

It’ll stay in effect for North Platte and surrounding west central Nebraska counties until noon CT (11 a.m. MT) Christmas Eve.

A winter weather advisory also is in place through 6 a.m. Friday (5 a.m. MT), with an inch or less of new snow expected in most of the region.

Valentine, eastern Cherry County and northern Thomas County were in a “snow squall warning” for about an hour Wednesday afternoon as strong winds stirred up drifts from last week’s four-day blizzard along with some new snow.

Valentine’s temperature stood at 9 below zero as of 4 p.m. CT, with Thedford at minus 8 and Ogallala at minus 3.

McCook turned in a 23-degree reading, but Imperial was at 2 above and Broken Bow 4 above.

All six locations reported strong north or northwest winds, with gusts reaching 48 mph at Ogallala and 45 mph at Imperial.

The renewed bitter winds again closed some highways in the northern Sandhills, notably U.S. Highway 20 from Valentine to Chadron.

Nebraska Highway 61 was officially open from Hyannis to Merriman, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported whiteout conditions with blowing and drifting snow. Travel was not advised, according to the Nebraska 511 website.

NDOT and the Nebraska State Patrol issued a joint Wednesday press release warning of the dangerous wind chills — as low as minus 70 in the northwest Panhandle — and potential blizzard conditions in central and eastern Nebraska from the nationwide storm.

“If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle and call for help,” said State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc. “Exposure in these temperatures is extremely dangerous.”

State troopers and dispatchers will be available to help around the clock by calling *55, Bolduc said. He advised drivers to have a full tank of gas and winter survival items, including a phone charger.

NDOT Director John Selmer reminded travelers to check 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov. The latter shows on-the-spot weather conditions from cameras aboard snowplows.

Besides stashing a winter emergency kit, “remember to slow down, increase following distance, turn off your cruise control and always buckle up,” he said.

North Platte’s air temperature stayed in the teens most of Wednesday morning. It reached the mid-20s just before 1 p.m., then plummeted to 1 above three hours later as the storm system moved in.

The Lee Bird weather service office said wind chills at 4 p.m. had already reached minus 23, driven by the influx of steady 25 mph northerly winds gusting as high as 39 mph.

Widespread blowing snow was expected in North Platte through midnight Wednesday, with steady 25-30 mph winds and top gusts of 45 mph.

Winds will shift to the northwest Thursday but remain capable of 35 mph gusts. Patchy blowing snow remains possible through 5 p.m., with mostly sunny skies but temperatures unlikely to break 5 below.

Another bitter night is on tap Thursday, featuring minus 39 wind chills and an air-temperature low of minus 15.

Friday’s high will be around 6 above, but top wind gusts of 25 mph remain possible. After an overnight low of minus 14, Christmas Eve will see a high in the upper teens.

Relief from the worst cold then will come like a Christmas present. Top readings will be in the lower 40s Christmas Day, the mid-30s Monday and the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.