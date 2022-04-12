Perkins County Canal, McConaughy marina clear Unicameral

Two major state projects affecting Keith County — a Lake McConaughy marina and the revival of a 128-year-old canal project — won final legislative approval Tuesday.

Senators voted 38-6 to pass Legislative Bill 1023, the product of the Unicameral’s special “STAR WARS” committee, and 42-4 in favor of LB 1015, which would invoke Nebraska’s right under the 1923 South Platte River Compact to finish the 1894 Perkins County Canal.

Both bills now go to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who made both proposals key parts of his 2022 legislative agenda. Lawmakers approved funding earlier in separate budget bills since signed by the governor.

Speaker Mike Hilgers sponsored the measures, offering LB 1023 as chairman of the 10-member special committee and LB 1015 on Ricketts’ behalf.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who made the Perkins canal measure his priority bill, voted for both bills along with the rest of western Nebraska’s six lawmakers.

LB 1023 includes a new 100-slip Lake Mac marina at a to-be-determined location among statewide water-project investments proposed by the special committee.

Its headline project calls for studying a possible new 3,600-acre lake in the lower Platte River basin between Omaha and Lincoln.

Other projects include a new Platte jetty near Schuyler, flood-control work on Wahoo Creek and tourism-related upgrades at Niobrara State Park and Lewis & Clark Lake in Knox County.

LB 1023’s McConaughy proposals emerged after the “STAR WARS” committee’s week of hearings in Ogallala last August.

The panel also called for installing a more formal entrance to the Kingsley Dam area; adding turn lanes to Nebraska Highway 92 at Arthur Bay, Lemoyne and Otter Creek; and paving or repaving a key south-shore road from U.S. Highway 26 to Lakeview, Bayside Golf Course and Eagle Canyon.

Former state Sen. Ken Schilz of Ogallala, commenting on behalf of the Lake McConaughy Advisory Committee, called LB 1023’s passage “the culmination of years of work” by the local panel.

“The opportunity to work together with all parties has been gratifying to the people that make their livelihoods from the visitors to Lake McConaughy,” said Schilz, husband of former Ogallala Mayor Deb Schilz.

The Lake Mac Advisory Committee was reactivated after hundreds turned out for a January 2020 open house to oppose a later-discarded Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plan to restrict camping access.

Game and Parks, the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Nebraska State Patrol have been part of the local advisory committee with Ogallala, Keith County and Lake Mac leaders, businesses, first responders and residents.

With the STAR WARS projects on top of ongoing Game and Parks improvements, the local committee “wants to ensure resources are used effectively to provide opportunities for local businesses, recreation, and economic development” to provide what tourists expect, Schilz said.

Only the planned Lake Mac marina was explicitly included in the $200 million for the special committee’s projects in the Legislature’s 2022 budget bills.

Schilz said Keith County, Game and Parks and the Nebraska Department of Transportation will be involved in carrying out various aspects of the remaining STAR WARS proposals for McConaughy.

Despite its historical name, the Perkins County Canal revival has a strong Keith County flavor in its likely modern location and the events leading to the 99-year-old Nebraska-Colorado compact that permits it.

Perkins County pioneers dug 16 miles of an intended 65-mile-long irrigation canal in Colorado’s Sedgwick County in fall 1894. It left the South Platte just south of Ovid.

Residents of Keith, Perkins and Deuel counties first proposed a revival in 1921. Unlike the 1894 plan but like the current effort, it would have run the Nebraska portion across southern Keith County rather than into Perkins County.

Subsequent talks with Colorado led to inclusion of the Perkins canal — also called the South Divide Canal — in the compact concluded at Ogallala on April 24, 1923, and ratified by both states and Congress.

The project sat dormant — except for abortive explorations in the 1980s — until Ricketts dusted it off Jan. 10, warning of newly aggressive moves by Colorado to tap nearly all South Platte water entering Nebraska for its ever-growing Front Range.

Schilz and Kent Miller of North Platte, longtime general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District, hailed the Unicameral’s consent to prepare to revive the 1894 irrigation canal at last.

LB 1015’s passage “is the first step in a critical process to protect South Platte flows for the people of Nebraska and the Platte basin,” Schilz said.

It also capped a nearly career-long campaign by Miller, the Twin Platte NRD’s chief executive since 1973, to persuade state leaders to invoke the 1923 compact in the face of Colorado’s population growth.

“We’ve now got to design a project that I want to be part of and come back to the Legislature next year and get the construction money,” Miller said after Tuesday’s final vote.

Though the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources would build and own the Perkins canal, he said, he expects to keep working with the project’s state and local stakeholders to see it through.

Miller repeated that he doesn’t expect the canal to add any new irrigated acres. But it would let nearby Keith County farmers tap the canal and use less groundwater, he said.

The canal’s Nebraska segment likely would connect with the Nebraska Public Power District’s Korty Canal, part of the 1935 Sutherland Project, to return its water through Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney to the river at North Platte.

The 1923 compact lets Nebraska seize Sedgwick County land for the canal but requires it to follow its planned 1894 route up to the state line.

Lawmakers’ budget bills included $53.5 million for design work and purchase options for the necessary land. Ricketts had asked to set aside $500 million from Nebraska budget surpluses for construction.

If the canal is built, the compact says, Colorado must provide it with up to 500 cubic feet per second of South Platte water from Oct. 16 to March 31. It would be stored in a series of small reservoirs.

During irrigation season, Colorado must ensure that 120 cfs stays in the river and crosses the state line under the accord.

The compact also gives Nebraska the flows from the Panhandle’s Lodgepole Creek, which dumps into the South Platte below Ovid, and water for the Western Irrigation Canal that starts past the Nebraska line.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.