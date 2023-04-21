North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person was named “2023 Housing Champion” at the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority’s Innovation Expo 2023 Wednesday in Lincoln.

At the same conference, Custer Economic Development Corp. of Broken Bow was honored as one of three statewide recipients of 2023 Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund awards.

Person, a former Cheyenne County economic development director and Sidney city manager, was honored for his “lifetime of work and dedication to the affordable housing industry,” NIFA said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Since taking North Platte’s top chamber job in 2015, Person has conceived and guided several housing initiatives alongside such high-profile economic projects as Sustainable Beef LLC and the Hershey rail park.

His tenure has seen the creation of the chamber’s “Shot in the Arm” housing construction incentives, which have gone through three rounds so far; the expansion of Pacific Place Apartments; and the creation of the Victory Village apartment complex that is preparing for a second phase of construction.

The chamber directly spearheaded its own housing development in 2022, buying city land for the “shovel-ready” Mulligan Meadows subdivision north of the North Platte Cemetery. Infrastructure work to welcome modular and traditional “stick-built” homes is set to proceed this year.

Person said Friday he has “been a strong housing advocate for the last 30 years because it’s such a critical part of economic development, community growth and workforce development. Housing is where jobs sleep at night.”

NIFA’s award recognizes “the creative and innovative things North Platte is doing to bring housing development forward,” he added. “But that’s a total team effort. No one ever accomplishes anything on their own, but a team can make it happen.”

The Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness honored Custer Economic Development alongside Habitat of Humanity of Omaha and Blue Valley Community Action in Fairbury, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development said in a press release.

The annual housing trust fund awards were founded in 2018 to recognize organizations and projects that have used grants from the fund “to create high-quality, affordable housing,” DED said.

“As a department, we deeply appreciate our local housing partners,” said interim DED Director Joe Fox. “These agencies are best positioned to determine their community’s needs and design solutions to housing shortages.”

Custer Economic Development received $524,139 in 2019 from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund, supplementing local matching funds of $62,500.

Three homes were built as a result, including two in Broken Bow that sold quickly. A third is being built in a newly developed subdivision in Callaway, DED said in the press release.

The trust fund, founded in 1996, has supported construction or rehabilitation of thousands of Nebraska homes.