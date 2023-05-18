Goats, chickens, bunnies, horses, donkeys and even an alpaca visited the North Platte Care Center to give its residents an excuse to go outside and enjoy the weather.

Alyssa Sprague, activities coordinator of the Arboreta Health and Rehabilitation North Platte Care Center, said the seniors loved the petting zoo last year, so Dusty Trails brought it out to the center again this year.

“It calms them, helps them sleep at night," she said. "A lot of them go into behaviors; animals could take them out of the behaviors. Even just the feel of the fur, just different feelings for them, it gets a big reaction out of them."

It’s a good excuse to get outside and have an activity, especially as COVID-19 rules relax, she said.

Throughout the year, the care center hosts various activities to keep the residents engaged and active.

“We have a lot of dogs come in our facility that they like," she said, "so any kind of animals.”

Other activities include tie-dye, sensory activities with balloons and water bottles.

“Bingo is a huge thing here, so we do bingo three times a week,” Sprague said. “If they want to color, sometimes we’ll just sit there and color with them. Anything they kind of like to do. Now that it’s getting warmer out, we’ll take them out and get ice cream. You know, instead of getting cooped up in a facility all day, it’s nice to get them out.”