Phares awarded 'Regent Emeritus' title by colleagues

University of Nebraska Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, who has represented western Nebraska on NU's governing board for 16 years, was awarded the title “Regent Emeritus” Friday by his seven colleagues.

They honored him during Phares' last board meeting, which also capped his third one-year term as regents chairman. He also led the board in 2010 and 2015.

Phares, North Platte's "boy mayor" from 1969 to 1976 and runner-up for the 1978 Republican gubernatorial nomination, chose not to run for a fourth term on the board that oversees the NU system.

He became District 7 regent in 2006, when then-Gov. Dave Heineman appointed him to replace the impeached and removed Regent David Hergert of Scottsbluff. Phares was elected to full terms in 2010 and 2016.

Regent-elect Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City will take over the District 7 seat next year after defeating state Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg in November. Phares, retired leader of Phares Financial Services, will remain an appointed member of the city of North Platte's Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee.

Fellow regents Friday lauded Phares for his even-keeled temperament even when discussions got heated.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who will resign as District 3 regent the day before his Jan. 5 swearing-in, said Phares would often remind regents to “take a breath and follow the process."

Omaha Regent Elizabeth O’Connor said Phares was “a pillar of the board” who served as a mentor for newer members.

University of Nebraska at Kearney Student Regent Emily Saadi said Phares served with 70 student regents during his time on the board, which included 10 years leading the Business and Finance Committee.

Phares, an alumnus of the former Kearney State College before its 1991 admission to the NU system, said he enjoyed working with other regents and the administrative staff.

“The thing I’ll miss most is the people,” he said.