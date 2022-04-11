 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick 5 ticket bought in McCook is worth $226K

Local News

A Pick 5 ticket bought in McCook for Sunday’s drawing is worth $226,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hi Times Liquor Mart I, 502 East B St. in McCook.

The numbers drawn Sunday were 10, 29, 32, 34 and 37.

