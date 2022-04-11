Pick 5 ticket bought in McCook is worth $226K

A Pick 5 ticket bought in McCook for Sunday’s drawing is worth $226,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Hi Times Liquor Mart I, 502 East B St. in McCook.
The numbers drawn Sunday were 10, 29, 32, 34 and 37.
Few details have emerged from the incident. Emergency personnel were called to the Grand Island facility, which manufactures steel buildings, on March 30.
North Platte Fire and Rescue and other area departments were working on extinguishing a second fire in as many days, this time north of Nebraska Highway 92 about 10 miles due north of North Platte.
In an email Friday night, the North Platte 911 Center said it was asking people who live east and south of that area evacuate their homes.
Tionna M. Bouback is charged with two felony counts of failure to stop and render aid, as well as a misdemeanor for having no proof of insurance.
The village of Edison, about 45 miles southwest of Kearney, is under a mandatory evacuation order due to a large grass fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
An evacuation order was issued Thursday night for Edison, a town of 133 south of the U.S. Highway 6/34-136 junction and southeast of Arapahoe.
Richard Bachman is charged with three felonies: issuing a no-account check with a value of $5,000 or more, theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more, and conspiracy to commit theft.
Penny S. Saxton is charged with felony counts of theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more, conspiracy to commit theft and issuance of a no-account check, $5,000 or more.
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
