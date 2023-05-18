Volunteers Friday will help North Platte’s American Legion Auxiliary No. 163 hand out poppies in advance of the annual National Poppy Day May 26.

They’ll distribute them at several businesses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Auxiliary Poppy Chair Mary E. Agler said in a press release.

This year will mark the Legion Auxiliary’s 100th national observance of National Poppy Day, four years after the then-new American Legion chose it as the official flower of remembrance for those who fought and died in World War I.

The Legion’s choice and the nationwide observance that began in 1924 were inspired by Canadian physician John McCrea’s Great War poem, “In Flanders Fields.”

Poppies may be obtained at Ace Hardware, 235 E. Sixth St.; Gary’s Super Foods, 1620 E. Fourth St, and 1921 West A St.; Bomgaars, 510 E. Philip Ave.; Hobby Lobby, 301 W. Eugene Ave.; Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 2302 S. Jeffers St.; and Pop Corner Café in Westfield Shopping Center, 1847 West A St.

For information, call 308-289-9605.