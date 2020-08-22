Pickleball gaining traction in North Platte

Karin Lange calls herself “a pickleball addict,” given the fact that she participates in the activity basically year-round, split between North Platte and her winter home in Surprise, Arizona.
She is not alone either.
Lange was among roughly 50 people who turned out on a recent Wednesday night at North Platte’s Memorial Park to play the game that continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports with an estimated 3.3 million participants across the country, according to usapickleball.org.
The North Platte group split into doubles teams for a round-robin tournament. Games were played on four painted areas on a basketball court and three temporary areas on Memorial Park’s tennis courts. Players and spectators dined on pulled pork sandwiches as part of a cookout just beyond the courts — according to Lange, the game is more of a social event than a serious competition.
Pickleball takes elements from tennis, badminton and ping-pong, and is played on an area about a third of the size of a regulation tennis court. Games are played to 11 and must be won by two points. Players use paddles to hit a perforated ball over a 3-foot-high net.
“It’s great exercise and it’s competitive — but in a fun way,” said Lange, who got hooked on the game after she went for a free lesson in Arizona that soon evolved into her playing in multiple leagues in the state.
Barb Baldridge had a similar introduction when her brother-in-law took her to a court during a visit to Phoenix, Arizona, a few years ago.
“I was with a group of guys in their 80s who didn’t really seem to want to play with me because I was a newbie,” Baldridge said. “They proceeded to run me around all over the court. I hadn’t had a workout like that for some time. I came back (to North Platte) called the (recreation complex) and found out there were leagues here, too.”
Baldridge said the establishment of those leagues and growth of the sport in the area is a credit to Ed Beran, who is known as “the pickleball guy.”
He helped begin the league at the recreation center about six years ago, after he watched a television report on the sport. The games started with a few of his friends who he played tennis with and grew from there.
“I’m always looking for new stuff for people to do,” Beran said, “and as I get older, I look for stuff that is not as hard on the body. (Pickleball) is not as intense as tennis. It’s definitely more relaxing.”
The wintertime rec leagues have grown into outdoor matches over the summer months in North Platte. There has been open pickleball play at Memorial Park on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings this year.
Equipment is provided for those interested, as are introduction lessons to the sport. Lange, one of the organizers of the open-play events, said the only requirement is that participants be at least high school freshmen.
“People might think of it as a retirement-type activity,” Lange said, “but once they start playing, they realize how much fun it actually is.”
Local pickleball enthusiasts painted the four pickleball areas on the Memorial Park basketball court last October and didn’t really get a chance to play on it until this summer.
Baldridge said the winter conditions took its toll on the red-and-blue court paint job, and the basketball court and tennis court at the park have issues with surface cracks, which is part of why the pickleball group is looking to generate funding for a court renovation project in the near future.
Baldridge said there is also a movement to form a partnership with the North Platte Tennis Association for a renovation project of the tennis courts at Cody Park. Plans for the project include having pickleball boundaries painted onto the tennis court surface as well.
“They keep getting more and more people involved (with pickleball) and that’s awesome. That’s what we want with our parks,” said Layne Groseth, the public service director for the city of North Platte. “We have a couple preliminary meetings with the tennis and pickleball people and hopefully we can do something with a joint grant to address the courts. Both the courts at Memorial and at Cody Park need a lot of work.”
