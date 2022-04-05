Pickleball group nears $40K in funds to remodel Cody Park tennis courts

Private fundraising for a proposed overhaul of Cody Park’s Kirkman Tennis Courts is nearing the $40,000 mark, project co-leader Barb Baldridge said Tuesday.

A $5,000 “betterment grant” from North Platte’s Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation was the most recent grant toward a $300,000 project outlined before a Nov. 16 City Council meeting, Baldridge said in a press release.

Two of the tennis complex’s eight courts would be rebuilt, with four of the six others removed in favor of building nine pickleball courts. The last two tennis courts would be removed to leave room for future expansion.

The proposal says half of the $300,000 project cost would be raised locally, with the city covering the rest, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in a memorandum before the Nov. 16 council meeting.

Baldridge and Kevin Wood, leaders of the North Platte Pickleball group, told council members then they wouldn’t ask them for the city’s half until the privately led fund drive has raised its $150,000 share. Council members took no action.

Funds raised to date total $39,000, Baldridge said Tuesday, led by grants of $12,500 from Lincoln County’s lodging tax proceeds and $10,000 from the Union Pacific Railroad’s Giving Ties grant program.

The tennis-pickleball project received $9,000 from the year-end North Platte Giving program led by the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. A local business has pledged $2,500, Baldridge said.

The project will be included among the fundraising causes when the foundation holds its annual North Platte Giving Day May 4, she added.