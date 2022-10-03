Pillen focuses on education, fiscal responsibility at North Platte GOP event

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen made it clear in North Platte Sunday afternoon what his policy is when it comes to government spending.

"It's simple," Pillen told the crowd gathered for the "Big Red Roundup" at the Best Western Plus North Platte Inn and Suites. "It's no, it's no, it's no, it's no. We've got to stop spending money at city, county and state (levels). Anything I have control to stop spending at my seat as your governor, it's cut.

"Why should that be so heroic?" Pillen asked. "That's what all of us do with our business and family finances. Anybody think this inflation is going to stop with crazy Joe (Biden) and his inflation act? So what's our way out? Stop spending, tighten our belts. That's our only way."

Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, also gave a short speech at the event as did 3rd District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and three others: Robert Evnen, who is running for re-election as secretary of state, and Mike Hilgers and John Murante, candidates for state attorney general and treasurer, respectively.

A number of state and district-level GOP candidates had tables set up in the hotel conference room where they met with the public to discuss various issues.

The three-hour event was sponsored by the Republican parties in Arthur, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Grant, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas counties.

Pillen also touched on banning abortion and reforming education funding in the state during his roughly 15-minute talk.

Pillen said his latest campaign ad, which starts running this week, is geared toward moving state school aid from a system approach to one that puts the individual student first.

"The state of Nebraska has given up on kids in 157 of the 244 school districts and said, 'Just figure it out for yourselves,'" Pillen said. "It is not Nebraska and it is not fair. There's nobody in the state who I have met when they understand that who don't say, 'That's hogwash.'

"Together, together, we can change that. We have to go to individual student payments across the state, and that is really a big deal for the future of Nebraska and for tax reform policy to make it fair."

Evnen touched on the voter ID initiative, which will be on the November ballot as well.

"Voter ID is just common sense," Evnen told the crowd. "You can't check into a motel without showing an ID, you can do very little without showing a photo ID. People say, 'Well, we don't have problems. We don't have (voter) fraud of that sort in our state. Why would you need that?

"My answer is that we need to stay ahead of the curve," Evnen said. "I ask you this, why do we have vaults in banks? Why don't we just wait to see if (banks) are robbed and then we can decide whether we want to put a vault in. We need to stay ahead of this."